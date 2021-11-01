Proposed 'green' cemetery in mega-subdivision north of Lake Mendota stirs mixed feelings

Wall said the Waunakee School District, which covers the entire Bishops Bay development, was initially interested in opening a school in Bishops Bay but has chosen to explore a site somewhere else. As for the master plan changes, he said the covenants and purchase contracts make it clear the development can change over time as it adjusts to the realities of the market.

"Some people are worked up, but they had full disclosure the community would continue to evolve and change and develop," he said. "They've signed on board for that. There's no excuses. There's no claiming they didn't know. They bought into this, and they had full disclosure."

Wilson said the cemetery is "a little different" from the original idea for a school. Some people may have moved to the neighborhood anticipating there was going to be a school there, he said. For residents living near the would-be cemetery, though, Wilson said it would at least be a quieter than a school.

"It's an interesting idea," Wilson said. "Should you be really upset about this, or is it like, 'Oh, I don't know, it's not quite what the plan was, but man, it may be better.' That's kind of what I think the city's dealing with now."

