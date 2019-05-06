Republican lawmakers' proposed changes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget plan would create a $1.4 billion hole — the same amount Evers wants to increase K-12 spending over the next two years — according to the Legislature's nonpartisan fiscal bureau.
The GOP changes call for scrapping more than 130 provisions of Evers' budget including an expansion of Medicaid and tax hikes on large manufacturers and some high earners. Republicans unveiled the list last week, but it didn't include the fiscal effect on Evers' plan.
Junking those proposals is what's chiefly responsible for creating the $1.4 billion negative fiscal impact, relative to Evers' proposal, to the state's general fund, according to an estimate distributed to the the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee Monday.
Stripping the proposals will likely jeopardize another cornerstone of Evers' budget: a $1.4 billion funding boost for K-12 school districts.
The changes also would reduce federal funds going into the state budget by nearly $1.1 billion in the next two years, according to the joint finance estimate. That's mostly due to scrapping Evers' plan to expand Medicaid eligibility to about 80,000 more Wisconsinites, a step that would secure additional federal funds under former President Barack Obama's health care act.
The committee is set to take up the changes Thursday as part of its first executive session on the state's next spending plan for the two-year cycle starting July 1.
The Republican leaders of the committee, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday on the fiscal effect of their proposed changes.
Also Monday, Darling issued a statement saying she will be unable to attend Thursday's session "due to the recommendations of my doctor." It said Darling expects to rejoin the committee soon.
Nygren and Darling announced their proposed changes last week to Evers' budget. They said they're removing non-fiscal provisions, as well as fiscal provisions they say cannot win Republican support because GOP lawmakers view them as fiscally irresponsible.
Republicans have said Evers proposals to cap a tax break for large manufacturers and a capital-gains break for high earners could harm the state's business climate. They have described his expansion of Medicaid as a "welfare" expansion they say would hurt the private insurance market and increase the state's budget liability in future years for an expanded Medicaid population.
Evers responded Friday by saying he'll "fight like hell" to preserve his proposed Medicaid expansion, in part by marshaling a campaign of public pressure on GOP lawmakers.
Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in a Monday Twitter post that "Republicans are blocking access to affordable health coverage and investments to local schools while throwing our state's finances into a mess."
The GOP changes also remove Evers' plans to:
- Legalize medical marijuana and de-penalize possession of small amounts of the drug;
- Increase the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to to $10.50 by 2023, then link future increases to inflation.
- Cap enrollment in the state’s private-school voucher program.
- End a freeze on property tax levies for counties and municipalities, allowing them to increase their levies by 2%.
- Permit Wisconsin residents who are immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to get driver’s licenses or state ID cards, which would specify they could not be used as IDs to vote.
- Grant in-state tuition to Wisconsin high school graduates who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
- Repeal the state’s minimum markup requirement for fuel sales.
- Repeal the "right-to-work" law enacted in 2015 that bars requirements for workers to pay fees covering a share of the costs of union representation.