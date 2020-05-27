Proposed East Wash development raises questions about approval process during coronavirus pandemic

STEERING COMMITTEE DISAGREEMENT

The design of the building would dwarf its surrounding structures. The proposal is requesting up to 10 stories when everything next to it is less than three stories tall.

“Basically, I hate it,” Brichford said of the proposed design. “I don’t like anything about it. The building doesn’t fit with the buildings around it. It’s ugly and it doesn’t look good.”

In addition to concerns about the building’s structure and design, there have been issues within the neighborhood itself about how to provide feedback from the community to UDC.

In general, when a project, especially a large one, is submitted for approval, the neighborhood forms a steering committee, which organizes neighborhood meetings between residents and the development team. Then the group will write a letter of support or opposition to city entities like the Urban Design or Plan commissions, which informs officials as to whether or not there is community support for a project.

On Tuesday, Joe Martino, chair of the steering committee for the 414 E. Washington Ave. project, sent a letter of support to UDC in which he said that the steering committee “Would like to give its support for the project. It is of above average design.”