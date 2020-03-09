Proposed committee would study police body cameras

Madison may form a group to specifically study whether the Madison Police Department should establish a body-worn camera program.

The proposed Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee would revisit a topic already studied by the city. This time, the group’s work would follow a comprehensive four-year study of the MPD’s policies, practices and procedures.

“Now we’ve done the big picture, we’re zooming back into this one,” said Council President Shiva Bidar, who represents District 5.

In the fall of 2015 after a summer of exploring body cameras, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee voted against a proposal to outfit officers from one of the department’s five districts with body cameras as a test program.

The ad hoc committee felt that the city should instead focus on ways to improve trust between the police department and the community.