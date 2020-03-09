Proposed committee would study police body cameras

Madison may form a group to specifically study whether the Madison Police Department should establish a body-worn camera program.
The proposed Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee would revisit a topic already studied by the city. This time, the group’s work would follow a comprehensive four-year study of the MPD’s policies, practices and procedures.
“Now we’ve done the big picture, we’re zooming back into this one,” said Council President Shiva Bidar, who represents District 5.
In the fall of 2015 after a summer of exploring body cameras, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee voted against a proposal to outfit officers from one of the department’s five districts with body cameras as a test program.
The ad hoc committee felt that the city should instead focus on ways to improve trust between the police department and the community.
Earlier in 2015 following the officer-involved shooting and death of Tony Robinson, the City Council established the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee.
The committee reviewed 146 recommendations from an outside consultant called the OIR Group. Last October, the group released 177 of their own recommendations addressing areas of civilian oversight of law enforcement, the relationship between police and the community, mental health response and use of force.
When the City Council accepted the ad hoc committee’s report, the resolution alders adopted included a directive to create a new committee to study police body-worn cameras.
“It was part of the action the council took, so that’s why I wanted to follow through on our own action,” Bidar said.
The resolution to create the feasibility review committee was introduced at the City Council’s March 3 meeting. Committees, such as the Public Safety Review Committee, will now individually review the resolution before the City Council votes on it.
As described by the resolution, the review committee would study the feasibility of implementing a body-worn camera program in the context of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee’s work.
The proposed feasibility committee would be required to submit recommendations on whether a body-worn camera program should be created and if so, how it would be implemented, by the City Council’s first meeting in January 2021.
Members of the review committee would include:
- One member of the Public Safety Review Committee elected by the committee
- One member of the Equal Opportunities Commission elected by the committee
- Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee Co-Chairs Veronica Figueroa and Tom Brown
- Three additional members of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee: Keith Findley, Greg Gelembiuk and Kim Jorgensen
- Two alternate members of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee: Jacquelyn Hunt and Matthew Braunginn
For several budget cycles, Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, has supported amendments to create police body-worn camera programs. He said he plans to do so for the 2021 budget because he believes body-worn cameras increase transparency.
Skidmore said he does not support the committee because he does not consider any of the proposed members to be police advocates.
“It’s stacked,” Skidmore said. “It’s going to be against body-worn cameras.”
