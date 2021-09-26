Proposed City Council districts would split up dorms, 'crack the student voice'

As Madison seeks to finalize boundaries of City Council districts for the next decade — complicated by uneven growth throughout the city — the two maps under consideration would split UW-Madison dorms over two districts, raising concerns from some about a weakened student voice on the city’s legislative body.
Currently, the campus-area 8th District — a seat historically held by a student or recent graduate — includes a cluster of dorms near Lake Mendota and another group of residence halls concentrated on the South Park Street corridor, plus surrounding off-campus areas heavily populated by students.
Both maps propose to move many of the Lakeshore dorms into a Near West Side district largely made up of wealthier single-family homes.
Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, said the maps would “crack the student voice,” and worried a representative from the neighboring 5th District couldn’t sufficiently represent the needs and concerns of college students.
“It just generally shows a lack of regard and incompetence toward the unique student issues that we face here,” Bennett said of the two maps.
The UW-Madison senior wants all undergraduate residence halls and the largely student-populated neighborhood surrounding Spring Street and College Court to remain in the 8th District.
Data from the 2020 Census, which guides the decennial redrawing of local, state and federal lines, showed faster growth in the Downtown, Isthmus, Far East and Far West sides than other parts of the city.
Madison grew 16% in the past decade to an official population of 269,942. Divided equally among the 20 council seats, each district should ideally have 13,497 residents. The city’s redistricting committee set a target of being within 5% of that number, ranging from 12,822 to 14,172 residents.
Ben Zellers, a city planner working on redistricting, said maintaining the current boundaries of the 8th District wouldn’t work as it’s now home to 15,445 residents and is one of several districts that need to shrink. It’s possible to draw a new boundary that includes all undergraduate residence halls, he said, but it would exclude many off-campus areas where students also live.
“There’s always tradeoffs,” Zellers said. “If you push on one end of the redistricting spectrum, something changes on the other end.”
Justice Castañeda, chair of the redistricting committee, said the group has been weighing several factors in drawing new boundaries, including next year’s annexation of the town of Madison that will add thousands of residents to the South Side, accounting for growth in and near Downtown and on the edges of the city, and preserving the power of historically marginalized communities.
Another objective the committee must take into account is preserving “communities of interest,” such as neighborhoods, elementary attendance areas and college students, which Bennett argues is a community the committee is ignoring.
Castañeda said college students live in and are currently represented by council members of several districts near Downtown. In both maps now under consideration, the 8th District would remain overwhelmingly populated by students, and the boundaries would maintain their political power “potential or actual,” he said.
“The student voice is not diminished at all regardless because there’s so many of them,” he said. “District 8 in every concept remains predominately students.”
Every shift in the lines will have some effect on all 20 districts, said Castañeda, who’s advocated for significant changes to the structure of the City Council and local government. But given the large number of districts, he said, he doesn’t see anything “radically shifting.”
Elected to the 8th District in 2011 as a then-recent graduate, former Ald. Scott Resnick said issues important to college students such as housing rights, nightlife on State Street and campus safety, are “unique to the campus but don’t necessarily transcend to the rest of Madison.”
Resnick signed onto a letter with dozens of current students, alumni and former 8th District seat-holders in support of maintaining as many undergraduate students in the district as possible.
Ald. Regina Vidaver, who represents the 5th District, which could absorb several dorms, agreed the residence halls would be better served in one district. There are “very different concerns and very different interests” between college students and homeowners in the 5th District, she said.
“It makes the job of the alder that much more difficult,” Vidaver said.
New lines
The seven-member redistricting committee kicked off work in mid-August on redrawing city maps. Under state and federal laws, the boundaries should:
- Be compact and contiguous.
- Have equal populations.
- Enhance participation of people of color and communities where English is not the primary language.
- Account for communities of interest.
A pandemic-delayed delivery of census data was not optimal, Castañeda said, but the committee has been able to work with the accelerated timeline. In total, city staff have presented seven scenarios for new boundaries to the committee, Zellers said. The two finalists are known as concepts 5a and 6.
Although the next City Council elections don’t occur until 2023, Zellers said the goal is to finalize new council districts, wards and polling places by Dec. 1, as that’s when candidates in next spring’s county elections can begin circulating nomination papers.
The city’s redistricting committee meets Thursday to review public feedback on the two maps and direct staff to make changes before voting Oct. 7 on a map to recommend. The council is scheduled to adopt new boundaries on Nov. 2.
Center city
From luxury student housing on State Street to high rises on East Washington Avenue, the Isthmus and Downtown have added thousands of residents since the last time the city’s population was tallied.
In addition to the 15,445 residents in the 8th District, the core Downtown’s 4th District grew to 18,519 residents, while the 6th District on the north side of the Isthmus has 15,033 people.
Given the three districts are all located next to each other, have to shrink and are limited by the narrow geography of the Isthmus, it creates a real challenge that causes ripple effects elsewhere when drafting new boundaries, Zellers said.
In addition to keeping all undergraduate dorms together, other suggestions have called for keeping the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood in one district and ensuring Downtown businesses are represented by one council member.
“There’s no way we’ll be able to accomplish all three of those goals, just as one example of some of the balancing that has to take place with population growth,” Zellers said.