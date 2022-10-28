Proposed changes to mayor's budget boost employee, City Council pay

Madison City Council members are proposing a host of changes to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed $381.9 million operating budget for 2023, including funds for parks, police, nonunion employees, and doubling pay for council members.

By far, the most expensive of 23 separate amendments would be $3.1 million in annual costs starting in 2024 to provide a staggered, 3% wage hike for roughly 1,400 permanent employees not in the police, fire or bus driver unions; and $511,000 in 2024 to more than double pay for council members from $14,904 to $37,658, starting after the spring election next April.

Those initiatives would bring partial costs in 2023, with the full expense kicking in the following year.

Earlier this month, Rhodes-Conway proposed a record operating budget for next year focusing on public safety, neighborhoods, youth opportunities and employees, but with a sobering warning about future deficits. The mayor could not immediately be reached for comment Friday on the proposed amendments.

Overall, the mayor's budget increases spending by 6% - the most since 2009 - to the $381.9 million, and raises tax collections by 5.5% to $273.2 million. City property taxes on the average home, now valued at $376,900, would increase to $2,899.30. That 4% hike, or $110.97, is triple the current year's dollar amount increase.

The council can still increase tax collections by a net $436,000, or an additional $4.61 on the average home, before hitting state-mandated levy limits. The net cost of the proposed budget amendments would be $794,103 next year.

The city's Finance Committee will consider amendments on Monday, with the full council making decisions on the mayor's already amended $365.6 million capital budget and operating budget the week of Nov. 14.

Raising pay

The biggest single ongoing cost among the amendments is for employee wage parity.

Alds. Tag Evers and Mike Verveer want to update the city's wage parity "catch up" schedule for municipal employees who lost bargaining rights when state laws were changed in 2011. Municipal employees are now 6% behind protective service employees in percentage wage increases over the last several years.

Their amendment would delay a 1% pay increase now scheduled for Jan. 1 until July 9, but raise the amount to 2% and then deliver another 1% on Oct. 29. To offset the cost next year, the city would delay hiring several new positions, require agencies to find salary savings or apply reserves of funds from other sources.

The proposal, however, would cost an extra $3.1 million compared to the mayor's budget in 2024, increasing a projected budget gap for that year from $7.2 million to $10.3 million. As one-time federal COVID-19 funds wane, the budget gap is projected to be $23.2 million in 2025 and $26 million in 2026.

On Thursday, council president Keith Furman unveiled the amendment to more than double council pay from $14,904 to $37,658 in April 2023, to pay a living wage, open opportunities for more people and make the council more equitable.

Currently, pay for council members is budgeted at $14,904 each for 2022, with the vice president making $16,078 and the president $18,135. The mayor's budgeted salary for 2022 is $157,548.

The amendment, sponsored by Furman, Vice President Jael Currie, and Alds. Juliana Bennett, Nikki Conklin and Grant Foster, would raise council member pay from $13.77 per hour, or $14,904 annually, to the $34.80 per hour, or $37,658 a year. It would also provide an increase for council leadership, bumping premiums for those jobs to $37.54 an hour, or $40,624 annually, for the vice president and $42.34 an hour, or $45,822 annually, for the president.

The increases would cost $363,600 next year and $511,000 annually.

Police, parks funding

Alds. Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter and three co-sponsors proposed using a $175,000 federal Community Policing Development Microgrant for a two-year initiative to develop Community Policing Advisory Boards in each of six police districts, in partnership with the Madison Community Policing Foundation.

Under the program, residents would work with other community members and district officers to discuss public safety and create community activities to build neighborhood cohesion.

Also, Figueroa Cole and Carter and five cosponsors proposed using $175,000 in federal funds for a two-year initiative to expand peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other wellness programs in the Police Department.

For the Parks Division, Carter and a co-sponsor proposed spending $148,430 to create two more full-time parks ranger positions. The positions also will require spending $65,000 for a patrol truck in the capital budget.

Figueroa Cole and a co-sponsor also proposed spending $72,000 for a full-time parks volunteer coordinator. With the position, volunteer hours are expected to increase volunteer hours to 15,000 hours a year and add 4,000 hours a year annually. In 2019, the last date available, volunteers provided 4,732 hours of work.

Other major amendments include:

$20,000 for a blight study of the Allied Drive area. If the area is found to be blighted, the city can conduct programmed building inspections there that were severely restricted by the State Legislature in 2017.

$50,000 funded by salary savings in the Police Department budget for a one-time pilot of third party transports to and from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Now, such trips require two officers to be unavailable for five to six hours with a cost for 231 trips in 2021 estimated up to $169,800.

$104,332 for the city's share of adding two patient navigator positions for prenatal care coordination in the Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Program at Public Health Madison and Dane County. The funding is contingent on the county providing its $133,268 share.

$122,729 in annual costs for a full-time assistant city traffic engineer to address increased workload.