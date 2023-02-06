A proposed switch in Monona from the city’s limited bus service to Madison’s more extensive Metro Transit lines has become an issue in this spring’s mayoral election, a rematch between the incumbent and a recent City Council member.

A key dispute is whether a route should travel into the heart of municipal Monona and along part of Winnequah Road, which has homes near Lake Monona, significant bicycle traffic and no sidewalk.

Mayor Mary O’Connor and challenger Kristie Goforth agree the city of about 8,800 residents should shift to Metro. The move would replace the city’s commuter and shuttle service with three Metro lines, including two that already go through parts of Monona but don’t stop because the city has no contract with Metro. City taxpayers could save up to $30,000 a year.

O’Connor, who lives on Winnequah just south of the route proposed by Metro, said she supports the route but is open to changes. Goforth, who lives near Monona Drive, said the line should avoid Winnequah, stick on or close to Monona Drive — perhaps along Pheasant Hill Road — and be rerouted near businesses by Broadway and Monona Drive.

Hardly anyone who lives on or near Winnequah wants or needs the bus, and those who want to use it can walk closer to Monona Drive to catch it, Goforth said. “I think we should really stick to the urban corridor, and then it really does serve the people who want it and need it,” she said.

O’Connor acknowledged that some people on Winnequah don’t want the bus. But, “I have heard from other people on Winnequah who are fine with it,” she said.

O’Connor, mayor since 2017 and a City Council member from 2012 to 2017, defeated Goforth in the 2021 mayor’s race, getting 57% of the votes. Goforth, a City Council member from 2020 to 2022, is executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison and former executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance.

The city’s transit commission, which meets Wednesday, is preparing a survey about the proposal, which is expected to be released to residents this month and be available until late March. The goal is to review survey results at the commission’s meeting in April and make a recommendation in May or June, said Nancy Moore, a member of the commission and of the City Council.

The City Council will then take up the recommendation, likely at two meetings, before voting on it, O’Connor said. A switch to Metro likely wouldn’t happen until late this year or early next year. Three public information meetings were held last fall.

The election, including the mayor’s race and a City Council race in which Moore is one of four candidates for three seats, is April 4.

Three Metro routes

Currently, Monona Express runs weekdays during morning and evening commute hours, looping around Monona before going to Downtown Madison, UW-Madison and Meriter, St. Mary’s and UW hospitals. Monona Lift provides door-to-door rides on weekdays for seniors and people with disabilities.

Metro runs two buses along parts of Monona Drive, with one going across South and East Madison and the other going to the Dutch Mill Park and Ride, which links to regional buses, and East Towne Mall.

Under the proposal, those routes would become available to Monona riders. A third route would circle Monona every hour, going south on Stoughton Road, east on Femrite Drive and on Nichols Road by city hall, the library and the community pool before heading north on Winnequah to Dean Avenue and Monona Grove High School.

Those routes, and Metro Paratransit, would operate every day, including weekends.

The cost to taxpayers would be $78,000 to $86,000 a year, compared with $105,000 now, according to the city’s website. O’Connor said the cost of the Metro plan could be as low as $76,000.

Residents have shared a range of comments about the proposal, and many have signed a petition opposing it. Goforth said much of the feedback centers on whether a Metro bus should go along Nichols and Winnequah or stay on or closer to Monona Drive.

One concern is safety, as mixing bus and bicycle traffic on Winnequah could be dangerous, she said. O’Connor acknowledged such concerns, saying “maybe we need to talk about a sidewalk on Winnequah.”

The topic “has become such a hot-button issue,” Goforth said. “If we keep pushing this route that has been brought forward, it could cost us this (plan) altogether.”

O’Connor said the city has talked about switching to Metro before, but the move hasn’t made as much sense as it does now.

“This is by far the best proposal we’ve ever gotten from them,” she said. “I think it’s a really good deal for Monona.”