A Chicago-based developer that’s done several big student housing projects Downtown is proposing another 12-story redevelopment with about 380 units that could help address UW-Madison’s growing enrollment and housing needs.

Core Spaces is proposing to demolish a dozen buildings largely used for student housing for the six- to 12-story structure called “Madison McCormick” on North Broom Street between West Gorham and West Johnson streets. The proposal would raze structures from 304-318 N. Broom St., 407 W. Gorham St. and 408-430 W. Johnson St.

The existing buildings range from a single-family home at 308 N. Broom St. to a 42-unit apartment building at 430 W. Johnson St.

“Madison is a beloved market for Core Spaces,” said Doug Tichenor, vice president of development for Core Spaces. “A significant amount of our team attended UW, studying real estate, and are excited to bring our expertise to life in a city many called home for years.

“We’re also looking forward to bringing more intentional housing solutions to the university, adding much-needed supply to the Downtown area,” Tichenor said. “The site for this development currently has low-density housing options. With the addition of 380 units, we’ll be adding significant supply to the market.

Currently, Core Spaces has no plans for commercial space in the project.

The site is across the street from another proposed redevelopment by Core Spaces that would demolish multiple buildings for a 12-story project with 224 housing units on the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and 200 block of North Bassett Street. The same developer also is building the 10-story Oliv Madison fronting the 300 block of State Street, and has built two other major projects Downtown since 2015.

The Madison McCormick proposal is early in the process.

It has not yet been formally shared with residents and neighborhood associations, but “it’s not terribly surprising more and more student-oriented housing is continuing to be proposed in the campus area,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the site.

After record freshman classes at UW-Madison, Verveer said he’s never seen the level of “hysteria” among students and parents about securing housing. “It’s quite an issue, and the campus administration is well aware of it,” he said.

“There’s a clear need for additional housing of all types in Madison, particularly in the Downtown campus areas,” he said. “This project does make sense.”

Core Spaces is expected to make an informational presentation on its Madison McCormick plans to the city’s Urban Design Commission on March 1.

Call for density

Core Spaces’ latest proposal generally fits city plans, officials said.

“The building is generally consistent with the height and use recommendations of the Downtown Plan,” city planner Chris Wells said. “The design is conceptual at this point. Staff only just yesterday received the plans and are currently reviewing them. Like with any development of this size, there are numerous details to work through.”

“This is one area of the city ... where city plans have long provided maximum heights and densities to cater to student housing needs,” Verveer said.

“Direct access to multiple residential units on Johnson Street and Broom Street creates a streetscape experience that connects the building to the street,” Tichenor said. “The development will boast a variety of materials, including a masonry and metal panel wall system that will accentuate the design of the building.”

While more housing is needed, Core Spaces’ proposal would demolish about 75 units of “naturally occurring affordable housing” in 12 buildings that’s less expensive because it’s older and doesn’t offer the sort of amenities seen in new projects, Verveer said.

Although meetings between the developer and area neighborhood associations have not been set, Verveer said he’s aware of strong sentiment among residents in favor of including lower-cost units and making any redevelopment sustainable with green features.

A general neighborhood review process will begin in March, said Elias Tsarovsky of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association.

“We are looking forward to discussing finding solutions around affordability for future residents and discussing the design with the project team,” he said. “Our neighborhood meetings will facilitate conversations with neighbors and the development team.”

Verveer said he’s hopeful that recent legislation introduced to the City Council that would let Downtown developers add extra stories to buildings if half the new space is set aside for affordable housing will be approved and help Core Spaces add lower-cost units to both of its recent project proposals.

The new rules, if passed, would not allow buildings to exceed Downtown height limits designed to protect the view of the state Capitol but encourage developers to add a floor and units within the height restriction.

To move Madison McCormick forward, the project would need an advisory recommendation from the Urban Design Commission; demolition permits to raze the 12 buildings and conditional uses; and zoning map amendments to rezone a few of the parcels to match the rest of the site, Wells said.

Changing the skyline

Madison McCormick could be Core Spaces’ fifth big student housing project in Madison.

It follows The Hub, 529-557 State St., with 329 units and 31,600 square feet of commercial/flex space that opened in 2015, and The James, 510 University Ave. and 435 W. Gilman St., with 367 units and 11,750 square feet of commercial/flex space that opened in 2017.

Core Spaces is now building Oliv Madison, 341 State St., 315-319 W. Gorham St. and 321 W. Gorham St., and 322 W. Johnson St., a 10-story project with 386 units and 23,229 square feet of retail space.

In January, Core Spaces made an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission for the six- to 12-story project at 437-445 W. Johnson St., 215-221 N. Bassett St., and 430-440 W. Dayton St. with 224 housing units. The developer has not yet submitted a formal land use application for the project.

36 Madison-area restaurant, bar, bakery, coffee shop openings in 2022 Taqueria Los Atlantes Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe Hot Lunch Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts, and Fried Chicken Tacos El Capi Good Co. at Pioneer Pointe The Bubbling Teapot Sabores Fusion Grill Nori Sushi & Grill North Shore Pizza and Subs Sookie's Veggie Burgers Turn Key La Pollera Colombiana Restaurant Eno Vino Waunakee BigSur Cantina Amara SASS Sauce + Shells The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen Taza Swagat Sun Prairie Little John's Lunchbox AzTec Taqueria Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine Dirty Dog Taphouse Ollie's Forward Craft & Coffee Jacknife The Ready Set FreshFin Poke Hilldale Mom's Bar Prost! Tucumã Northstreet La Taguara Far Breton Bakery Dagu Rice Noodle