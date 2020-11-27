Proposal would nix Madison's mandatory bicycle registration law

Madison's local law requiring residents to register their bicycles with the city is on the chopping block.

A proposal being introduced to the City Council next week would repeal a decades-old ordinance making it mandatory to register a bicycle with the city, which would also result in the elimination of the city's little-used registration system where the costs to run it outweigh revenue collected from fees.

Instead of the local registration system, the proposal — sponsored by Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District — says residents should be encouraged to use free national bicycle registration services.

It would also eliminate rarely issued citations for violating the ordinance.

Under the ordinance, which has been in effect since at least 1972, a bicycle used on "any public way" needs to be registered, which costs $10 every four years.

But registration fees bring in only about $20,000 a year for a system that costs approximately $40,000 annually to operate, mainly from a part-time bike registration coordinator position.

There are only about 12,000 bicycles registered locally and an estimated tens of thousands of unregistered bikes.

