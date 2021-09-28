Proposal to work with new Judge Doyle Square developer moves forward

Madison’s complex, years-in-the-making Judge Doyle Square project continues to evolve as the city’s Finance Committee recommended Monday transferring development rights of part of the project to a new partner.
Madison originally selected Chicago's Beitler Real Estate Services in 2016 to develop two downtown blocks. One block has now been developed by the city and Stone House Development, and Beitler is looking to transfer rights to half of the second block — slated for a new hotel — to Mortenson Development.
Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the downtown District 4, called the recommendation a “significant milestone.”
“This is the closest we’ve come in a very long time to realizing one of the main goals of the Judge Doyle Square project going back well over a decade, which is to provide a more robust room block agreement for Monona Terrace to ensure its long-term success,” Verveer said.
Judge Doyle Square consists of two blocks downtown split by Pinckney Street. It’s the site of the Madison Municipal Building, known to city planners as Block 88, and the former Government East parking garage, or Block 105. This block is now a flat, empty lot next to the downtown Great Dane restaurant and across from Merchant.
The $175 million development aims to put two key land parcels back on the tax roll, replace the Government East garage, build a hotel, create a pedestrian-friendly environment on Pinckney Street and connect the Capitol to Monona Terrace.
Beitler was originally going to develop both blocks. In 2019 following disputes between Beitler and the city, the City Council approved an agreement to pay Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block.
Last June, the city opened the new underground, city-owned Wilson Street parking garage, at 20 E. Wilson St. Freewheel Bike Center, which offers free mechanical classes, tune-ups and bike giveaways, opened street level on the same block as the garage. Stone House Development’s apartment complex, called NoVo, is also complete.
Transferring development rights would mean that Mortenson — a company headquartered in Minneapolis — would develop a nine-story, 260-room hotel, expected to be an Embassy Suites, on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street. The approvals required to make this happen would be needed by December to close on financing, per a stipulation in the current development agreement.
Under the proposal, which the City Council will take up Oct. 5, Mortenson would buy the land from the city for $4 million instead of leasing it and change the number of parking spaces it could lease from the city-owned Wilson Street garage.
Because there is no parking for cars on the hotel block, the proposal calls for a lease of up to 200 spots in the Wilson Street garage, which is up from 40 spaces under the original agreement with Beitler. The hotel could use valet parking to store cars in other city-owned garages on peak demand days.
Under the original plan, Beitler was going to build an apartment complex on the other half. Beitler will retain development rights to that half of the block through December 2022. There is currently no development plan for this half of the block in front of the city.
