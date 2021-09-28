Proposal to work with new Judge Doyle Square developer moves forward

Transferring development rights would mean that Mortenson — a company headquartered in Minneapolis — would develop a nine-story, 260-room hotel, expected to be an Embassy Suites, on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street. The approvals required to make this happen would be needed by December to close on financing, per a stipulation in the current development agreement.

Under the proposal, which the City Council will take up Oct. 5, Mortenson would buy the land from the city for $4 million instead of leasing it and change the number of parking spaces it could lease from the city-owned Wilson Street garage.

Because there is no parking for cars on the hotel block, the proposal calls for a lease of up to 200 spots in the Wilson Street garage, which is up from 40 spaces under the original agreement with Beitler. The hotel could use valet parking to store cars in other city-owned garages on peak demand days.

Under the original plan, Beitler was going to build an apartment complex on the other half. Beitler will retain development rights to that half of the block through December 2022. There is currently no development plan for this half of the block in front of the city.

