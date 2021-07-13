Proposal to make Juneteenth paid city holiday, rename day after Thanksgiving moves forward

“I’m hoping that this name change will help as a small part in not only just improving relations between the city of Madison and the Ho-Chunk Nation, but to also be another small part of making sure people who live here know the history of this area and know that this is traditional Ho-Chunk land,” Martin said. “We’ve lived here from time immemorial and remain here, and Ho-Chunk people will always be in this area.”

The resolution acknowledges the history of the Ho-Chunk people, who were the first residents of Madison. They built effigy mounds in the area, which they called Teejop or Four Lakes, that were later destroyed when the city was developed.

In 1849, the federal government began forcibly removing the Ho-Chunk and removed them from Wisconsin, according to the resolution. They returned on foot to the state to live as refugees, and in 1875, were allowed to settle on unwanted lands.

The Ho-Chunk are the only tribe in Wisconsin who do not have a formal reservation. They are now one of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes.

