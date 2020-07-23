Proposal to halt work on expanded jail faces first hurdle Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed how Dane County’s criminal justice system operates, Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle hopes to halt plans for a new $148 million jail facility while implementing recommendations to decrease the incarcerated population and minimize the role of law enforcement.

Doyle, who also chairs the county’s Health and Human Needs Committee, said the pandemic has revealed flaws in the criminal justice system related to racial inequities. The District 1 supervisor said she wants the Dane County Board to consider initiatives like implementing virtual weekend court and lowering the average length of stay.

“It’s important to take a look at how we’re providing services and see what we can do to shift focus from the criminal justice system to some more human services-based interventions to support folks,” Doyle said.

As cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have increased in Dane County since March, the jail has implemented measures to keep the jail population lower as a way to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, the jail population on March 1 was 735 compared to 507 on July 22.