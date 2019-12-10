Proposal to eliminate $40 vehicle fee if Madison RTA were established fails to gain traction

"Part of this is given the lean nature of the administration, we are just picking our battles and that is not a battle worth picking," Orrantia said. "That said, we’re trying to strengthen relationships with the state at large and identity different resources, both obviously for transportation specifically, but beyond that, to support our residents."

In 2017, the city of Madison adopted a resolution that established goals for regional transit legislation. Transportation Director Tom Lynch said the city is always looking for fairer ways to distribute transportation costs and that cities other than Madison may be able to make progress with state legislation.

“The most effective efforts for that will be led by municipalities around the state rather than from Madison,” Lynch said.

Tierney said it is “worthwhile” to pursue the proposal and is optimistic about the future possibility of a regional transit authority.

“Pressure is going to begin to build again because it’s just such a common sense idea,” Tierney said.

