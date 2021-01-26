Proposal to create statue honoring Wisconsin political leader Vel Phillips advances

A group of Madison community leaders pushing for a statue honoring Vel Phillips to be placed on the Capitol Square formally presented its plans to a state committee that oversees the executive residence and Capitol grounds.

Though Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said there may be more flexibility in changing policies to allow a new statue to be installed inside the building, those behind the proposal say a statue outside on the Square is their goal.

David Endres, chairman of the community advisory group, said the genesis of the project was last summer’s unrest and the damage to two existing statues — one of Civil War-era Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue symbolizing the state’s motto.

“It’s an opportunity to continue the healing and bring our community together and rally around a project that has widespread support,” Endres told the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board Monday.

The proposal identified the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol building as a potential exterior location for the new statue, which would cost an estimated $241,000.