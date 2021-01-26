Proposal to create statue honoring Wisconsin political leader Vel Phillips advances

A group of Madison community leaders pushing for a statue honoring Vel Phillips to be placed on the Capitol Square formally presented its plans to a state committee that oversees the executive residence and Capitol grounds.
Though Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said there may be more flexibility in changing policies to allow a new statue to be installed inside the building, those behind the proposal say a statue outside on the Square is their goal.
David Endres, chairman of the community advisory group, said the genesis of the project was last summer’s unrest and the damage to two existing statues — one of Civil War-era Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue symbolizing the state’s motto.
“It’s an opportunity to continue the healing and bring our community together and rally around a project that has widespread support,” Endres told the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board Monday.
The proposal identified the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol building as a potential exterior location for the new statue, which would cost an estimated $241,000.
With several members saying the proposal encouraged them, SCERB voted to create a subcommittee to oversee final design and location details for the statue and to make a final recommendation to the full board. The approval would require an exemption from a policy that prohibits additional statues on Capitol grounds.
Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, proposed the idea of honoring Phillips, a Black woman who was elected Wisconsin secretary of state in 1978, following the protests and demonstrations over the summer.
The damaged statues are currently being restored in Michigan. Missing pieces were recreated from molds, and the repaired statutes should be completed by July.
“Raising a statue in honor of Vel Phillips will signal we are listening to our people and moving toward a more inclusive Wisconsin,” Endres said.
Phillips’ son, Michael, spoke to the committee, sharing anecdotes about his mother’s numerous accomplishments and widespread influence.
She was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council and become a judge in Wisconsin. Phillips, who died in 2018 at 95 years old, served one term as secretary of state from 1979 to 1983, the highest elected office a Black person held here until Mandela Barnes was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.
Michael recalled his mother mentoring Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron, who visited the Phillips family when he played for the Milwaukee Braves in the mid-1950s. Aaron passed away last Friday.
"He had a voice in the civil rights movement,” Michael said. “I don't know without his engagement with my mom and my dad, whether that would have been true for Hank Aaron.”
Michael also remembered his mother’s visits to classrooms across the state, and her influence in Milwaukee.
"Her presence in Milwaukee is so ubiquitous,” he said. “She was a star here. I believe that her star shone statewide as well."
