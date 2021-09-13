Proposal ties raises for Madison's nonunion workers to pay bumps for police, firefighters

A Madison committee threw its support behind an alternate proposal Monday that would tie raises for the city's nonunion employees to match potential wage increase for unionized personnel over the next three years — along with phasing in a 6% pay bump sooner than initially proposed.
The Finance Committee voted 4-2 in favor of an alternate proposal that would deliver 6% in raises spread out of several years six months earlier than a plan backed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and introduced in July.
The alternate proposal also includes a "me too" clause, which would require general municipal employees get the same percentage increase in wages if a higher-than-anticipated raise is provided to police and firefighters through 2024.
Instead of guaranteeing equal raises, the mayor's proposal calls for the exploration of additional wage increase for nonunion employees through a "meet and confer" process if the city's financial situation improves or if police and firefighter salaries outpace general municipal employees.
While both proposals attempt to provide wage parity to the roughly 1,400 general municipal employees by boosting wages 6% by 2025, leaders of nonunion workers said the alternate proposal ensures an existing gap doesn't grow.
Over the past several years, general municipal employees are 6% behind police and firefighters in wage increases. Nonunion employees last received a 3.25% raise in December 2019.
Dan Rolfs, president of the Madison Professional and Supervisory Employees Association, said employee morale in the city is "subpar," adding that it's "very challenging to be consistently told to do more with less."
Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said city staff need to be appreciated for their hard work, but he worries whether the city can hold to a "me too" clause as it faces a structural deficit; Madison projected in May a $22 million budget shortfall for 2022.
"I'm just worried about making promises we're not going to be able to fulfill," Furman said.
Finance director David Schmiedicke said each 1% wage increase costs about $1.4 million. Aside from an across-the-board wage increase, he said city staff can receive raises through a salary schedule that awards longevity and experience.
Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, 10th District, said the alternate proposal is about supporting employee groups who no longer have collective bargaining rights under 2011's Act 10.
"To me, it means we mean business and we are committed to reach that parity level," she said about the "me too" clause.
Alds. Syed Abbas, Sheri Carter, Mike Verveer and Figueroa Cole supported the alternate. Ald. Jael Currie and Furman, who are co-sponsors of the mayor's plan, opposed it. The full City Council is expected to vote on a plan at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The proposal supported by Rhodes-Conway would deliver a 1% raise on Jan. 1, 2022; 1% raise on Jan. 1 and July 1, 2023; and raises of 1% on Jan. 1 and 2% on July 1, 2024. The alternate proposal would keep the schedule the same for 2022 and 2023, but instead deliver a 3% raise on Jan. 1, 2024.