Proposal shifts Reindahl Park homeless camp to site on Southeast Side

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members are proposing a state of emergency at the “unsafe” homeless encampment at Reindahl Park and preparing a new, temporary campground for the homeless on the Southeast Side.

It’s still unclear when the Reindahl encampment, which hosts dozens of homeless people and continues to spread within the park, would close as the city prepares alternative accommodations at a 1.8-acre, city-owned site at 3202 Dairy Drive.

Rhodes-Conway’s resolution, to be introduced to the council and perhaps voted upon Tuesday, says conditions at the 91-acre Reindahl Park at 1818 Portage Road, ongoing threats of COVID-19, a lack of accommodations to support the unsheltered homeless, and added risks that will come this winter make it necessary to declare the emergency and prepare a safe and more suitable temporary site.

The resolution orders steps to be taken to prepare 3202 Dairy Drive to a condition that will eventually meet state and local regulations for campgrounds and provide better conditions for about 30 homeless people.

Reindahl “is not a safe site for anyone, especially the folks who are camping there,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s important to continue to put forward ways to get people out of the park and into a better and safer site.”