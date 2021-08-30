Proposal shifts Reindahl Park homeless camp to site on Southeast Side

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members are proposing a state of emergency at the “unsafe” homeless encampment at Reindahl Park and preparing a new, temporary campground for the homeless on the Southeast Side.
It’s still unclear when the Reindahl encampment, which hosts dozens of homeless people and continues to spread within the park, would close as the city prepares alternative accommodations at a 1.8-acre, city-owned site at 3202 Dairy Drive.
Rhodes-Conway’s resolution, to be introduced to the council and perhaps voted upon Tuesday, says conditions at the 91-acre Reindahl Park at 1818 Portage Road, ongoing threats of COVID-19, a lack of accommodations to support the unsheltered homeless, and added risks that will come this winter make it necessary to declare the emergency and prepare a safe and more suitable temporary site.
The resolution orders steps to be taken to prepare 3202 Dairy Drive to a condition that will eventually meet state and local regulations for campgrounds and provide better conditions for about 30 homeless people.
Reindahl “is not a safe site for anyone, especially the folks who are camping there,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s important to continue to put forward ways to get people out of the park and into a better and safer site.”
The state of emergency is intended to let the city start preparations at the alternative encampment right away as the council on Tuesday also considers a series of proposals to amend the city’s land use and zoning rules to allow allow camping and smaller shelters in certain settings. Even if those changes pass, without a state of emergency, it could take months for the city to start work at alternative sites.
The city would use funds from $2 million in previously budgeted federal American Recovery Plan Act money to develop and operate the new site, including: preparing it to function as a campground; building or buying temporary shelter structures; funding contracts for paving, fencing and other infrastructure; and a contract with a local social services provider for on-site management and operations.
The vision is for a secured site, managed and staffed, with structures, perhaps like the Conestoga-style huts — wooden platforms covered by insulated fabric stretched over hoops recalling the covered wagons of the American West — that nonprofit Occupy Madison introduced last fall at 1901 Aberg Ave. on the East Side, Rhodes-Conway said.
City staff would be directed to work with campers currently at Reindahl and outreach service providers to facilitate the move of campers from the park to the Dairy Drive site, and to identify a possible second campground location that could serve another 30 people, the resolution says.
The emergency declaration would end on Dec. 31.
Hundreds of complaints
As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the city designated the Starkweather Creek conservation area and Reindahl Park as places for temporary camping — known as “temporary permissible encampments,” or TPEs — but homeless people flocked to McPike Park on the Near East Side because of its proximity to Downtown and resources.
At its peak, roughly 40 people were camping at McPike, but it was mostly abandoned at the time of a city order to vacate the site amid a deep cold snap at the end of February.
In early April, the city posted notices that a ban on camping would be enforced and all structures and personal property must be removed from Reindahl, where up to 20 people had been staying. By May 9, most left, but several refused and city officials didn’t force a removal of items.
In the meantime, the number of homeless campers at Reindahl has grown to 40 to 60 people, including several essentially living out of their vehicles.
“Reindahl Park continues to be an unsafe location for all involved, with hundreds of complaints about inappropriate behavior,” said Ald. Gary Halverson, whose 17th District includes the site. “There has also been violent attacks, and many are avoiding the park due to safety concerns. The encampment has continued to expand across all parts of Reindahl Park, including down to the soccer fields.”
The growth of the encampment “is fueling increased tension and conflict among campers as well as between campers and other park users,” the mayor’s resolution says.
Taking quick action
The state of emergency resolution to be introduced Tuesday by the mayor and Alds. Jael Currie, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Brian Benford and Regina Vidaver would allow the city to begin preparations at 3202 Dairy Drive site right away. City campground and zoning ordinances would not apply at the Dairy Drive site provided city staff is making ongoing efforts to secure necessary approvals and licenses.
“It’s clear no park, parcel, plot or location will ever meet the needs of all who are living unsheltered, ever,” said Currie, whose 16th District includes the Dairy Drive site. “However, this emergency resolution provides a crucial step towards establishing the framework necessary for moving forward, which I think we can all say is an urgent need at this point.”
“This resolution is a start in the right direction, but still needs to have an actual date when the encampment will end at Reindahl,” Halverson said, noting he made proposals that identified the Dairy Drive location and to have tiny houses as alternative emergency sheltering months ago. “The constituents of District 17 want to know why the mayor and the council waited so long to act.”
On Tuesday, the council will also consider land use and zoning changes to:
- Easier accommodate “portable shelter missions,” overnight sleeping in tents or temporary portable structures accessory to a main use such as a church.
- Create a “mission camp district,” a facility owned, operated or funded by a nonprofit, religious institution or government entity that provides a campground where people live in tents or portable shelters.
- Create a
- district, which allows three or more such houses if owned or operated by a nonprofit, religious institution or government entity.
The council will consider previous resolutions proposed by Halverson that would direct city staff to enforce ordinances that prohibit camping in city parks at Reindahl, and to have staff set up temporary restroom facilities and hand-washing stations at the Dairy Drive site. City committees have opposed Halverson’s resolutions.
“This has been an incredibly frustrating situation for everyone,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s important for everyone to understand that the city is working very hard on this. (The state of emergency) is one necessary piece of the solution.”