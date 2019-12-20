Proposal in the works to change Wisconsin alcoholic beverage enforcement, three-tier system

Wedding barns, the privately owned establishments advertised to the public and available to rent for a variety of events, have been a point of contention in Wisconsin as officials debate how or to what extent they should be regulated.

It would also extend winery and distillery hours by ensuring closing hours that apply to producers selling alcohol in a municipality would match those that apply to retail licenses, per the document -- an issue that lawmakers have sought to address via legislation as recently as last year.

Glass' email to fellow brewers about the plan noted other changes, such as allowing the retail sale of any beer, wine and spirit to take place at facilities that produce the beverages onsite, letting brewers legally bring their beer onto a licensed premise for sampling and more.

He also stressed the lack of time of possibly getting legislation — once drafted — through the Legislature, as lawmakers are expected to be on the floor in January, February and perhaps March before adjourning for the year.

"There will likely only be a handful of floor dates between now and the end of the legislative session," Glass wrote. "And while we and the legislators who are friendly to us continue to work in good faith towards restoration/modernization we know the clock is ticking."

