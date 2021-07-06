Proposal from mayor, City Council members sets pay increases for general city workers

The raises would be contingent on the absence of a need for layoffs or furloughs, according to the resolution.

This resolution also includes the option to explore additional wage increases through a “meet and confer” process if employees represented by unions get raises that further increase the wage parity gap before 2025.

The mayor's resolution follows a group of City Council members pushing for a resolution that called for using stimulus payments to give nonunion employees one-time, $2,661 payments this year. The proposal would have used $4.5 million of the $47.2 million in federal aid the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

These payments would have also aligned the pay of such employees with police officers and firefighters.

But city attorney Michael Haas has said that the resolution doesn’t meet standards outlined in the U.S. Department of Treasury rules on how to use the federal coronavirus relief aid.

