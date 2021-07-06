Proposal from mayor, City Council members sets pay increases for general city workers

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed a plan Tuesday to increase wages for general municipal employees through 2024 that would bring them on par with city workers represented by unions.
The mayor’s proposal would give nonunion employees a 6% raise over three years at a cost of $8.49 million. The intent of the resolution is to bring the wage increases for general municipal employees to parity with union employees, including police officers and firefighters, who can bargain with the city.
“The city is committed to maintaining wage increase parity among all city employees,” the resolution states.
General city employees lost most bargaining rights when state laws were changed as a part of Wisconsin’s Act 10 in 2011. These 1,400 employees are 6% behind what police and firefighters earn and last received a 3.25% pay increase in December 2019.
General employees would receive a 1% raise on Jan. 1, 2022; Jan. 1, and July 1, 2023; and on Jan. 1, 2024. Also, they would receive a 2% raise on July 1, 2024, under the resolution sponsored by the mayor and seven alders.
The raises would be contingent on the absence of a need for layoffs or furloughs, according to the resolution.
This resolution also includes the option to explore additional wage increases through a “meet and confer” process if employees represented by unions get raises that further increase the wage parity gap before 2025.
The mayor's resolution follows a group of City Council members pushing for a resolution that called for using stimulus payments to give nonunion employees one-time, $2,661 payments this year. The proposal would have used $4.5 million of the $47.2 million in federal aid the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
These payments would have also aligned the pay of such employees with police officers and firefighters.
But city attorney Michael Haas has said that the resolution doesn’t meet standards outlined in the U.S. Department of Treasury rules on how to use the federal coronavirus relief aid.
