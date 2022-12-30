Property tax bills: How much you're paying and why

Property tax bills arrived in Dane County mailboxes this month and, as always, how much you’ll pay depends on where you live.

The biggest factor, usually, is whether a taxpayer’s school district passed a spending referendum in the last few years. This year, there were a lot.

Other factors include a healthy state lottery credit between $200 and $300, increased school aid in the state budget, and state-imposed limits on tax collections by local government.

Because local voters have to approve a school referendum, a rise in school taxes simply reflects what a majority of voters in a district want to do, said Jason Stein, research director for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Revenue from lottery sales is used to offset property taxes on an owner’s main home, and this year’s lottery credits neared last year’s, which was the highest amount ever certified for distribution in the lottery’s 33-year history, Dane County treasurer Adam Gallagher said.

This year also brought an unusual factor: The mid-year dissolution of the town of Madison.

The town was split mid-fall, with most property going to the city of Madison and the rest to Fitchburg. Officials expected that property taxes would rise for properties shifting from the town to one of the cities.

For Madison residents in the Madison School District, the total tax bill for the average home assessed at $376,900 is going up about $262, or 3.64%, to $7,468. Last year’s increase of $124 was a 1.76% hike. In 2020, the bill rose 4.3%, or $293.

Those sums reflect tax bills after the school tax credit is applied but before deducting the state lottery credit and another credit for building improvements. This year, the lottery credit declined 8.2% for the average Madison home but was still relatively high at $278.

The city’s $40 vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax, does not appear on property tax bills.

In addition to city operations, the average property taxpayer will be paying more to the school district, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College. Of the four, the city’s increase on the average home is the largest at $113, for a total of $2,901, followed by the Madison School District at $76, to $3,931; the county at $71, to $974; and MATC, at $12 to $284.

Spending is also going up. Madison’s budget is going up 6.1% this year, to $382.3 million.

About half of the increase is related to one-time spending, including a $1,000 payment to employees funded from surpluses in the city’s life and wage insurance programs, and homeless shelter operating costs supported by one-time federal COVID relief funds, finance director David Schmiedicke said.

“The budget also reflects inflation impacts, including fuel costs and competitive employee wages and benefits,” Schmiedicke said, adding that debt payments for city infrastructure and capital projects are rising by $5.5 million, or 10%. That accounts for about a quarter of the overall spending increase.

City tax collections are going up by 5.6% this year, to $273.7 million. That compares to a 1.2% hike last year.

Individual bills will vary, driven by changes in property values and local factors such as referendums or growth in the tax base, officials stressed. Some municipalities also add charges, such as for trash collection or recycling, improvements to streets or sidewalks, or unpaid bills.

Growth allows more collections

For years, Madison’s continuing growth has enabled the city to modestly increase property taxes while remaining under state levy limits.

That growth helped a lot this year.

In Madison, overall real estate values rose 10.9%, according to the city Assessor’s Office. The value of residential properties, which includes single-family homes and apartment buildings with up to three units, increased by 11.4%, and the value of commercial properties, including offices, hotels and big apartment buildings, rose 12.9%. The percentage increases are almost double the previous year’s.

The overall increase this year is slightly less than that of commercial and residential components because of how data is aggregated, assessor Michelle Drea said.

The city’s $784.2 million in new construction was well above the $509 million last year and broke the record of $750 million set in 2018.

The state limits how much municipalities can increase a tax levy, but that’s tied to net growth, which is the value of new buildings, additions and remodeling minus the value of what gets torn down. So high growth means more money for Madison.

Madison’s levy increase of $14.6 million includes $3.8 million related to new construction, $1.4 million more than last year, Schmiedicke said. Also, the levy limit increase of $2.1 million reflects adding parcels from the town of Madison.

Voters back schools

A major factor affecting tax bills is referendums, especially in school districts.

Statewide, voters in November approved 82 of 104 referendums to authorize a school district, city, town, village or county to exceed state limits on taxation, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis of unofficial results.

Those successful referendums authorized at least $11.4 million more in municipal and county property taxes, up to $299.6 million for school district operations, and up to $1.4 billion in new debt for school district buildings and projects.

Dane County only had one municipal spending referendum, in which Middleton voters approved $770,000 for additional police, parks and communications staffing.

Voters in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District also passed a referendum to exceed state revenue limits for four years.

Statewide, property taxpayers will pay $78.7 million more toward K-12 schools on bills mailed this month, a 1.5% increase to $5.48 billion, the policy forum said.

The increase, despite measures approved by Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature to lower K-12 property taxes, is likely the result of hundreds of referendums in recent years as voters choose to raise their own taxes, the policy forum says.

In November alone, eight Dane County school districts approved referendums for operating expenses or capital projects.

The Madison School District is raising its levy about 1.6%, or just under $6 million, the policy forum said.

While not the sole cause of the increase, the Madison schools in 2020 passed an operating referendum to exceed state-mandated revenue limits, with increases that ramp up over several years and add up to $33 million more in permanent spending. Madison School District voters also approved a $317 million debt referendum that year.

“There can be a multi-year effect of these things,” Stein said.

A fair comparison

It’s tempting to compare tax bills from one municipality to another. But not all communities assess properties at 100% of fair market value, and that skews comparisons.

However, data that the city and Dane County treasurers provide to the Wisconsin State Journal shows how close each community’s assessment is to fair market value. Knowing that information makes it possible to compare tax rates and bills on a typical home.

In Madison, for example, the total tax bill for a $300,000 home in the Madison School District assessed at 100% of its fair market value was $5,693, fifth highest in the county.

The highest in the county on a home of that value was $6,232, for a village of Belleville home in the Belleville School District. That’s followed by $6,171 for a Fitchburg home in the Verona School District and $5,935 for a Madison home in the Monona Grove School District. The Bellville and Verona school districts passed referendums in November.

The lowest total tax bill for a $300,000 home was $3,030 in the town of Christiana in the Stoughton School District.

Tax bills began arriving in mailboxes in mid-December. The deadline for owners to pay at least the first installment of their property taxes is Jan. 31.

The initial deadline is the same in Madison, but the city has switched from the option of paying two installments to four, with the second installment due March 31, the third May 31 and the final payment due July 31. That’s the same final due date as other municipalities in the county.

A fair way to compare taxes Municipality School District 2022 assessed value tax rate per $1,000* 2022 assessed ratio to fair market value 2022 fair market value tax rate per $1,000 2022 tax on a home worth $300,000 Cities Edgerton Edgerton $18.58 0.877 $16.29 $4,886.83 Fitchburg Madison $18.78 1 $18.78 $5,634.42 Verona $20.57 1 $20.57 $6,170.82 Oregon $17.80 1 $17.80 $5,340.89 Madison Madison $19.82 0.958 $18.98 $5,692.85 Mcfarland $18.21 0.958 $17.44 $5,231.79 Mid-Cr Plains $18.80 0.958 $18.00 $5,401.17 Sun Prairie $20.17 0.958 $19.32 $5,795.39 Verona $18.84 0.958 $18.04 $5,411.93 Waunakee $19.25 0.958 $18.44 $5,531.72 DeForest $18.94 0.958 $18.14 $5,440.58 Monona Grove $20.66 0.958 $19.78 $5,934.72 Middleton Mid-Cr Plains $17.00 0.95 $16.15 $4,846.34 Waunakee $17.84 0.95 $16.95 $5,085.65 Monona Monona Grove $18.88 0.966 $18.23 $5,469.37 Stoughton Stoughton $17.17 0.971 $16.67 $5,001.85 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie $22.12 0.841 $18.59 $5,578.33 Verona Verona $18.16 0.946 $17.18 $5,153.78 Average, all cities $18.08 Average without Edgerton ** $18.18 Average without Edgerton or Madison ** $17.88 Villages Belleville Belleville $25.72 0.808 $20.77 $6,232.36 Black Earth Wis Heights $25.80 0.685 $17.66 $5,299.22 Blue Mounds Mount Horeb $19.26 0.82 $15.79 $4,737.90 Brooklyn Oregon $25.04 0.747 $18.71 $5,612.54 Cambridge Cambridge $18.69 0.928 $17.33 $5,200.36 Cottage Grove Monona Grove $20.01 0.939 $18.78 $5,635.06 Cross Plains Mid-Cr Plains $21.52 0.848 $18.25 $5,473.68 Dane Lodi $17.87 0.982 $17.55 $5,264.82 Deerfield Deerfield $19.07 0.84 $16.01 $4,802.79 DeForest DeForest $18.22 0.964 $17.57 $5,271.27 Maple Bluff Madison $20.13 0.915 $18.41 $5,522.41 Marshall Marshall $22.04 0.827 $18.22 $5,467.32 Mazomanie Wis Heights $18.87 0.991 $18.69 $5,607.95 Mcfarland Mcfarland $17.36 0.951 $16.51 $4,952.01 Mount Horeb Mount Horeb $20.83 0.762 $15.87 $4,759.79 Oregon Oregon $17.72 0.988 $17.51 $5,253.63 Rockdale Cambridge $19.19 0.757 $14.53 $4,359.02 Shorewood Hills Madison $16.97 1.007 $17.09 $5,127.82 Waunakee Waunakee $20.51 0.825 $16.92 $5,076.24 Windsor DeForest $15.22 1.023 $15.57 $4,671.15 Average, all villages $17.39 Towns Albion Edgerton $13.06 0.988 $12.91 $3,873.66 Berry Wis Heights $16.09 0.947 $15.24 $4,572.25 Mid-Cr Plains $14.42 0.947 $13.66 $4,099.20 Black Earth Wis Heights $21.26 0.761 $16.17 $4,852.16 Blooming Grove Madison $18.04 0.764 $13.77 $4,132.45 Mcfarland $16.08 0.764 $12.28 $3,684.09 Blue Mounds Mount Horeb $15.43 0.781 $12.05 $3,616.07 Bristol Sun Prairie $19.46 0.714 $13.89 $4,166.71 Columbus $16.35 0.714 $11.67 $3,501.19 Burke DeForest $13.15 0.989 $13.01 $3,903.12 Sun Prairie $14.21 0.989 $14.06 $4,217.32 Christiana Cambridge $16.39 0.692 $11.33 $3,399.63 Stoughton $14.61 0.692 $10.10 $3,030.50 Cottage Grove Monona Grove $15.92 0.966 $15.37 $4,611.28 Deerfield $14.86 0.966 $14.35 $4,306.34 Stoughton $13.11 0.966 $12.66 $3,798.74 Cross Plains Mid-Cr Plains $17.76 0.754 $13.39 $4,017.43 Mount Horeb $16.52 0.754 $12.46 $3,737.32 Wis Heights $20.25 0.754 $15.27 $4,581.06 Dane Lodi $15.41 0.928 $14.30 $4,289.31 Waunakee $15.11 0.928 $14.02 $4,205.96 Deerfield Deerfield $14.04 0.977 $13.72 $4,116.45 Cambridge $13.73 0.977 $13.41 $4,023.98 Dunkirk Stoughton $18.13 0.689 $12.49 $3,745.73 Edgerton $19.09 0.689 $13.15 $3,943.85 Dunn Oregon $16.32 0.868 $14.17 $4,249.79 Mcfarland $14.54 0.868 $12.62 $3,787.48 Stoughton $13.49 0.868 $11.71 $3,512.64 Madison (Fitchburg) Madison $20.03 0.946 $18.94 $5,682.72 Mazomanie Wis Heights $13.78 1.041 $14.34 $4,302.93 Sauk Prairie $11.39 1.041 $11.86 $3,557.95 Medina Marshall $21.11 0.761 $16.07 $4,820.99 Middleton Mid-Cr Plains $15.42 0.843 $13.00 $3,899.03 Montrose Belleville $20.46 0.703 $14.38 $4,313.18 Verona $22.50 0.703 $15.82 $4,744.73 Oregon Oregon $17.19 0.835 $14.35 $4,306.25 Belleville $16.80 0.835 $14.02 $4,206.16 Perry Mount Horeb $13.70 0.962 $13.19 $3,955.58 New Glarus $17.11 0.962 $16.47 $4,940.56 Pecatonica Area $14.72 0.962 $14.17 $4,250.08 Pleasant Springs Stoughton $11.88 0.951 $11.30 $3,389.45 Mcfarland $12.84 0.951 $12.22 $3,664.63 Primrose New Glarus $21.64 0.743 $16.08 $4,824.39 Mount Horeb $17.00 0.743 $12.64 $3,790.74 Roxbury Sauk Prairie $13.74 0.919 $12.62 $3,787.04 Rutland Stoughton $11.94 1.02 $12.18 $3,653.84 Oregon $14.09 1.02 $14.37 $4,311.47 Springdale Mount Horeb $14.79 0.788 $11.65 $3,495.47 Verona $19.73 0.788 $15.54 $4,662.48 Springfield Mid-Cr Plains $17.79 0.715 $12.72 $3,817.34 Waunakee $18.91 0.715 $13.53 $4,057.52 Sun Prairie Sun Prairie $19.66 0.742 $14.59 $4,375.97 Marshall $19.22 0.742 $14.26 $4,278.36 Vermont Wis Heights $18.98 0.802 $15.23 $4,567.93 Mount Horeb $15.46 0.802 $12.40 $3,720.62 Verona Verona $17.13 0.95 $16.28 $4,882.81 Vienna DeForest $16.44 0.842 $13.84 $4,152.03 Waunakee $16.79 0.842 $14.14 $4,242.30 Lodi $17.29 0.842 $14.56 $4,367.95 Westport Waunakee $17.17 0.814 $13.98 $4,193.49 Mid-Cr Plains $16.08 0.814 $13.09 $3,926.90 York Columbus $17.59 0.734 $12.90 $3,870.49 Marshall $20.38 0.734 $14.95 $4,485.42 Waterloo $16.43 0.734 $12.05 $3,615.99 Average, all towns $13.70 * Tax rates include county, municipal, school district, technical colleges, any special tax districts and the state school credit. ** Because only a small portion of Edgerton is in Dane County, including it with other Dane County cities distorts that comparison.