Property owners must now clear away salt, not just snow and ice, from sidewalks

Madison property owners have new rules to follow for clearing sidewalks of snow and ice.

As winter begins to bite, Madison still requires property owners to remove snow and ice, but this season, owners also must limit use of salt and melting agents and clean them away as soon as possible.

“Parents with strollers, people walking their dogs, the elderly, and those with mobility issues will all benefit from residents doing their due diligence and keeping sidewalks clear,” said Liz Stanislawski, spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Community & Economic Development.

“As for the salt, the city of Madison is very conscious about keeping our lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands clear. Chloride from salt degrades freshwater ecosystems.”

One 12-ounce coffee cup filled with salt is enough to cover 10 sidewalk squares, Stanislawski said.

The city plans to educate owners on the revised ordinance, which the City Council expanded in late October, before imposing any fines. The city’s Building Inspection Division will be responsible for enforcing the new rules.

Essentially, the new rules say that excess salt and chemical melting agents may not accumulate on the sidewalk and must be removed following ice or snow melt.

If an inspector finds an owner has used an excess amount of salt, the owner will get a notice to clear it by a certain date, Stanislawski said. If it’s not cleared by the date in the notice, the owner will be fined.

Not clearing the sidewalk of snow and ice will result in an immediate fine.

A first offense for failure to remove snow, ice or melting agents will cost $124. The fee for subsequent offenses is $187.

The goal of the ordinance change is to keep sidewalks safe for pedestrians and also help the community cut down on salt use, city officials said.

The chemicals that make up salt — sodium and chloride — are harmful to Wisconsin’s freshwater ecosystems, and current processes for removing salt from water expend a lot of energy and create waste.

Under city rules, property owners must remove all snow and ice on the sidewalk that borders their property no later than noon of the day after the snow or ice has accumulated on the sidewalk, regardless of the source of accumulation.

The owner of a property at an intersection must remove all snow and ice from the sidewalks of both streets, including that portion of the sidewalks bordering the crosswalk and the curb ramp if there is one.

The city allows “reasonable quantities” of salt and other lawful chemical melting agents to be used when ice is present or imminently likely to form, but only to the extent necessary to treat the ice so that it can be removed.

“A building inspector will use their discretion when determining if too much salt was used,” Stanislawski said. “If it gets all over your shoes when you walk over it, it’s too much salt.”

