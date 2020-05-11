Promoter seeks city permission for pyrotechnic event at Breese Stevens Field amid COVID-19 pandemic

“All we can really do at this point is stay in touch with Public Health officials and monitor developments on state guidelines as they evolve,” Stenman said.

But the Mallards are looking to schedule events even if restrictions aren’t fully lifted, including a proposal for “drive-in” fireworks and movies at Warner Park.

The Mallards have planned six fireworks shows for 2020 with show dates on May 30, June 13, June 27, July 3 and 4, and July 25, but due to schedule changes related to COVID-19, they are asking the Park Commission for permission to modify show dates as needed with notification to the city once dates are selected.

Also, the Mallards may turn some of those shows into drive-in fireworks displays for the community with viewing from cars in the parking lot or perhaps the stadium field if there’s a significant reduction in the number of baseball games.

The Mallards are also exploring a series of drive-in movies at the ballpark with films displayed on the stadium’s digital videoboard and audio delivered via radio to vehicles parked in the outfield so attendees can keep windows closed if desired or required by public health.

Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, who represents the area, could not be reached.