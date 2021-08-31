Prominent landlord seeks to convert shuttered HotelRed near Camp Randall to housing

In a rare move, a prominent Madison landlord wants to convert the shuttered HotelRed near Camp Randall into housing and commercial space.
Steve Brown Apartments, which owns 57 properties in the Madison area, on Tuesday submitted a proposal to the city to transform the four-story, 48-room boutique hotel built on a half-acre at 1501 Monroe St. on the Near West Side into 50 apartments and about 3,000 square feet of commercial space.
"Our approach to the project will make it not only a critical source of housing, but one that fits community and city priorities -- adaptive reuse of an existing building, minimal impact on those already in the neighborhood, and sustainable practices," said Margaret Watson, Steve Brown's executive officer.
The owner of the concrete and glass building with red trim and 57 underground parking stalls, which opened in 2011, put the hotel up for sale in the spring. Under the listing, the building could have continued to be a hotel or renovated into multifamily housing.
The hotel, which features a first-floor spa, lounge area, conference room, bar/dining area and resident check in, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17, 2020. It was planning to reopen in the fall of 2021 when a major expansion project that would have added three floors, 39 rooms, and a rooftop bar was completed. However, work on the expansion never began.
The property is assessed at $2.94 million for 2021, down from $3.93 million the previous year.
Steve Brown Apartments would convert the 48 hotel rooms into 48 apartments through modest renovations that would expand existing kitchenettes into more traditional residential kitchens, its submission to the city says.
The first floor would be reconfigured to create a residential lobby separate from the commercial space, and the existing meeting room would be renovated to create two, 750-square-foot, one bedroom apartments requiring new windows on the alley side of the building facade.
"We plan to maintain commercial on the first floor," Dan Seely, the company's director of development and special projects. "All the infrastructure is in place for a restaurant operator so we think that makes sense. However, we haven't made any overtures to secure a new user and don't plan to until we're farther down the road. If a restaurant use doesn't pan out, we'll explore other commercial users."
All told, the renovated building would offer 42 efficiency units, five one-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. It would provide 10 surface and 49 underground vehicle spaces, with 57 indoor and 18 outdoor bicycle parking spaces.
The site offers exceptional connections to retail offerings, access to UW-Madison, and multi-modal transportation options with proximity to city bus stops and the Southwest Commuter Bicycle path, Seely wrote to the city in the submission.
"The current property is well situated to reuse," he said. "We intend to reactivate this notable property as efficiently as possible and with the least amount of disruption to the surrounding community. An adaptive reuse of this property is a perfect manifestation of Madison's stated housing goals."
In the Traditional Shopping Street District, more than 48 dwelling units in a mixed-use building requires conditional use approval by the Plan Commission, city planner Tim Parks said, adding, "We will know whether the project needs other conditional uses once we take a closer look at their plans later this week."
Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, wo represents the site, and a spokesperson for the Vilas Neighborhood Association could not be immediately reached.
Steve Brown Apartments hopes to begin the renovation this winter and complete the project in the spring of 2022.
First proposed in 2007, the hotel had anything but a smooth road to completion and opening in August 2011.
The project was scrutinized by neighbors concerned about possible traffic, alcohol use and the behavior of guests during Badgers football games. And then, in 2009, after construction was started, developer Bob Sieger ran into financial difficulties and work stopped on the building's construction. An ownership group led by Michael Erikson, Sieger's son-in-law, purchased the hotel, resumed construction, improved communication with the city and neighborhood and worked to alleviate neighborhood concerns
In 2016, Erikson proposed adding four floors and 57 rooms to the hotel, reconfiguring parking to accommodate 80 vehicles and adding a rooftop garden and top-floor community event space that would have made the building as tall as the UW Field House across the street.
Those plans, however, were revised downward and in mid-August 2017 the city approved the three-story addition with 39 additional guest rooms and additional event spaces. The expansion, however, never came to fruition.