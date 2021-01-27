Prominent golf developer offers his time, money to improve Madison's Glenway Golf Course

Knepp said native plants would also do a better job with handling stormwater runoff and benefit pollinating insects.

Keiser said the idea is to not have a redesign be a “zero sum game” — where golfers win and bird-watchers or hikers lose — but transforming Glenway into something that can be enjoyed by a variety of users.

Glenway already has “good bones,” Keiser said, but there’s room for improvement to better accommodate golfers who can’t hit the ball as hard. He said alternations to the layout could involve widening fairways, changing bunkers and redesigning greens.

“There’s ways to design for all swing speeds and all abilities that can just make it a more inclusive course,” Keiser said. “It’s not like, ‘Let’s stop making it fun for this group, so it can be fun for that group.’ It can be better for everybody.”

Golf system

Having moved to Madison in 2016, Keiser said he first became interested in the fate of municipal golf after reading about the financial difficulties of the city’s Golf Enterprise — a separate public entity that operates the four courses and was initially designed to be self-sustaining but often loses money.