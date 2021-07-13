Prohibition era's gritty history woven into Madison's Wonder Bar

It was a deadly rivalry that shaped the Wonder Bar.

In 1927, the infamous mobster Al Capone began pressuring rivals Roger "The Terrible" Touhy and Matt Kolb to become partners with him. When the Touhy gang refused, Capone opened several houses of prostitution in Touhy territory, sparking a gang war, according to a draft city landmark nomination for the Wonder Bar submitted by the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation in late 2008.

The following is drawn from the landmark nomination, which was withdrawn at the request of the property owner in 2009:

The Touhy roadhouses were the scenes of several casualties of the conflict, including the deaths of two of the six Touhy brothers and Kolb at establishments in Illinois between 1927 and 1931.

The two-story Wonder Bar, financed by Roger Touhy and built around 1930, is said to have been the site of a shootout, but no supporting evidence has been discovered. The involvement in the family gang by Touhy's brother, Eddie, who lived in the apartment upstairs, is unclear. But if he wasn't involved, he would have been the only one of six Touhy brothers who wasn't.