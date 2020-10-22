Progressive law firm founded as foil to Wisconsin conservatives

Less than two weeks before the presidential election in Wisconsin could spark a multitude of court battles, two prominent liberal Madison attorneys have founded a nonprofit law firm to tackle elections and redistricting issues and serve as a foil to the conservative legal movement in the state.

Law Forward, founded by Stafford Rosenbaum attorneys Jeffrey Mandell and Douglas Poland, expects to handle future election and voting disputes, beginning with those caused by the November presidential election; the decennial redrawing of the state's political maps; as well as good governance issues and equality.

The new nonprofit firm enters a legal landscape in Wisconsin that, for many politically-charged cases, has been dominated by conservatives via the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has pushed forward numerous politically-charged cases in front of the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court on topics such as Gov. Tony Evers' face mask mandate and emergency order; gubernatorial veto authority; and purging Wisconsin's voter rolls.

Conservative attorney Rick Esenberg founded the firm in 2011 because he saw the need for an organized legal effort to defend conservative and libertarian causes. The firm expanded following the election of Evers as governor.