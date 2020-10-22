Progressive law firm founded as foil to Wisconsin conservatives

Less than two weeks before the presidential election in Wisconsin could spark a multitude of court battles, two prominent liberal Madison attorneys have founded a nonprofit law firm to tackle elections and redistricting issues and serve as a foil to the conservative legal movement in the state.
Law Forward, founded by Stafford Rosenbaum attorneys Jeffrey Mandell and Douglas Poland, expects to handle future election and voting disputes, beginning with those caused by the November presidential election; the decennial redrawing of the state's political maps; as well as good governance issues and equality.
The new nonprofit firm enters a legal landscape in Wisconsin that, for many politically-charged cases, has been dominated by conservatives via the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has pushed forward numerous politically-charged cases in front of the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court on topics such as Gov. Tony Evers' face mask mandate and emergency order; gubernatorial veto authority; and purging Wisconsin's voter rolls.
Conservative attorney Rick Esenberg founded the firm in 2011 because he saw the need for an organized legal effort to defend conservative and libertarian causes. The firm expanded following the election of Evers as governor.
Now, Law Forward is seeking to defend progressive values in a similar fashion.
"Wisconsin’s ruthless legislative leadership has undertaken a systematic effort to undercut democratic norms and to disenfranchise voters, said founder, president and lead counsel Mandell. "Rather than legislating to address the needs of Wisconsin families, they have repeatedly used the courts as a tool to entrench their own power. The people deserve to have an advocate in these fights. Law Forward will aggressively combat these efforts and stand in defense of Wisconsin’s proud, progressive tradition of innovation and pragmatism."
In addition to Mandell, Poland, a prominent election law attorney, will serve as litigation director, and the firm has already hired its first full-time staff counsel Mel Barnes, who has served as legal and policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
Poland and Mandell have both represented Democrats and Democratic causes, such as litigation against partisan gerrymandering and Republican laws stripping Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul of some of their powers before they took office.
The firm's legal advisory council will be co-chaired by former Democratic U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton.
Get ready for Badgers football season with State Journal's complete 2020 preview
Prepare for kick off of the University of Wisconsin's 2020 football season on Friday against Illinois with the Wisconsin State Journal's annual Badgers season preview.
The 2020 Badgers football season will boil down to the choices players, coaches and those around them make as COVID-19 continues to cause issues.
After some controversial stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten Conference football is finally set to go.
In the second part of the State Journal's Badgers football preview, Colten Bartholomew explores just how crucial Sanborn’s play will be for UW.
In what could be his last season as a Badger, tight end Jake Ferguson looks to be a bigger part of UW's passing game after playing nearly every snap at tight end last season.
As the Badgers get ready to kick off the 2020 season Friday against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Colten Bartholomew examines Wisconsin's rost…
Get ready for the 2020 University of Wisconsin football season with Jim Polzin's team-by-team breakdown of the Big Ten Conference.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.