On Saturday, Sabrina “Heymiss Progress” Madison will cut the ribbon to her fully decorated, ready-to-roll Progress Center for Black Women, a dedicated space for local black women to grow in economic wellness, professional development and entrepreneurial skills.
That’s a huge accomplishment for Madison, who started fundraising for the center just over a year ago after quitting her job at Madison College in 2016 to dedicate her time to black women.
And while she’s satisfied with her work whenever people tell her about its impact — “Hey, I met someone at your leadership conference and it led to a job!” — in another way, she’s never really satisfied: she is a relentless entrepreneur with bigger plans for the center.
“For me, I don’t know that there’s a finish line,” Madison said. “I think even if I’m still breathing, walking around and causing trouble at 80 years old, I’ll be creating something at my retirement community … I’m probably going to organize my own funeral and everything.”
This Progress Center, in an 800-square-foot office in Suite 211 at 5936 Seminole Centre Ct. in Fitchburg, is only a temporary home she’s renting for the next two to three years. Then, she’ll be looking to move into a permanent home, and has been in discussions with Movin’ Out to own a center and possibly adjacent condos or duplex. That center would have a full kitchen, computer lab and library.
After that, she thinks she could open centers in three other states in the next 10 to 15 years, although her home base would always be Madison.
The Progress Center is hardly the only thing that’s occupied her time and attention in the last year. She hosted her third Black Women's Leadership Conference in May, kicked off an effort to hold yoga classes for black girls, got funds from the city to start the Institute on Transformative Community Engagement and was named to Essence’s “Woke 100 Women” list.
Madison is happy to keep moving. She was a single teen mom from a “very, very dysfunctional family,” with relatives in and out of prison and a father who died when she was still a kid.
“I think I spent so much time in dysfunction, now just creating and doing — it’s fun for me," she said. "This doesn't seem like work at all.”
On Saturday, Madison — along with the more than 300 people registered and whoever else stops by to attend the grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will see the fully decorated Progress Center for the first time. Madison has “no clue,” what it will look like, as she hasn’t visited since designer Kourtney Stevens of Let’s Talk Design took over the space.
Madison does know that it will feel welcoming to black women.
“Even the interior designer is a black woman. The art on our walls: by black women. Programming: curated by black women. Founder: that's me, black woman,” Madison wrote in a Facebook post. “Vibe: Black Girl Magic.”
“I want, especially black women and their kids, to just walk into the space and feel like you can just kind of chill out on the couch, read a book, or bring out your laptop and plug it in,” she said.
The Fitchburg suite includes three rooms and a larger space to host workshops and events, like regular artist talks, wealth workshops, family meal preps and leadership roundtables.
Women will be welcome to bring their children, and fathers can come as well, said Madison. A reading nook in the space will named for Diano McCullough, a man killed in a car accident this summer, who was “like everybody’s father in the community” and dedicated to reading to kids.
Investors of any race are welcome to the space, Madison said, but it’s just like her leadership conference: come, but understand it was created for black women.
“We’re not looking to cater to everybody’s perspective. But you can definitely be in and be part of the work,” she said. “As a black woman, I go into spaces all the time that are not curated with me in mind.”
Weeks ago, Madison invited black women to tell her what they wanted in the space, and many said they wanted a place to escape and unwind. Madison herself tries to leave the city at least every two months, because there are moments when she really struggles with living in Madison, she said. She referenced a recent Cap Times story about the persistent achievement gap.
“It gets heavy if I don’t travel and get out of here for just for a couple of days to be sort of renewed,” she said.
Her center will be a place to “temporarily escape Madison” for those without the resources to travel, she said.
Madison is looking for 500 investors to partner with her, committing to at least $25 a month for a year, which would cover her $150,000 operating budget. She doesn’t quite like the word “donors."
“I’m more interested in, ‘Can you invest in this community of people, in this community of women and families?’” she said.
Gathering investors means she doesn’t have to enter the “nonprofit votex” of competing for funds or wind up in trouble if she doesn't get a grant.
“There’s this idea that certain people have to be at the table or it’s never going to pop. I’m like, 'No, you just pop with the people who support you. You don’t need to have certain people on board,'” she said.
Madison asked that a quote from Stacey Abrams, a black woman running for governor in Georgia, be prominently displayed somewhere in the center.
“We'll make mistakes, as everyone does, and ours will likely be judged more harshly,” part of the quote reads. “Yet our triumphs will also resound, and they will show the way for those who also doubt their calling."
Madison feels the need to answer Abrams' call.
“I just feel like there’s so much urgency, and I still feel like there’s not a lot of urgency from other folks in this community to resolve the issues,” she said, and feels it even in her sleep.
“I haven’t necessarily had nightmares, but I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night like really concerned I’m going to have to get the bigger space (for the center) much sooner,” she said, because so many people have been reaching out to use the space. “There's something that’s in my gut telling me that, 'Sabrina, you might not be able to do three years, you might have to at least break ground by year three.'”