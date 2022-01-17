Professor turns to poetry to help manage medical treatment

"I think writing is a gift, but it's also a skill that can be learned," she said. "Everyone can do it."

Samuels is a founding member of the UW Disability Studies Initiative, which is a program that studies the economic, social, cultural and political elements on the topic. The program partners with disability communities statewide to "transform public understandings," according to the program's website.

Samuels said she and others with chronic illnesses or disabilities often feel this "bind" that they don't want pity, but they also don't want to pretend that everything is fine.

Being honest when asked "how are you" can bring some pity, she said, furthering the idea that "healthy" people are in a category of their own, distinguishable from those with disabilities.

It might seem uplifting to see someone in Samuels' position and think "I shouldn't complain." But she said that can be "profoundly dehumanizing" because "it suggests that we are not the same kind of people."