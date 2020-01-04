Private Dane County Board 'chairs meetings' raise questions about government transparency

She said the group doesn't make any decisions, and there are no written agendas created or minutes taken for meetings.

"These are informal meetings to make sure that committees and the board are prepared with needed information and that we have requested all necessary staff or contractors to be in attendance to answer questions and provide information," she said, adding that she is "committed to transparency in decision-making."

She did not respond to email inquiries asking what benefits there are to having the meetings in private.

Sup. Dave Ripp told Konkel that he attended the meetings beginning June 13, after he became chairman of the county's Public Works and Transportation Committee.

"We look at the board agenda for the next week and let the board chair know if we feel anything on that agenda is controversial or if we had a lot of discussion on an item in our committee meeting," he said. "If there is a controversial item we may ask questions."

He said there are no votes in the chairs meetings and he hasn't been asked his opinion or how he plans to vote on anything.