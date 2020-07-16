Primary preview: Race for 26th Senate District will determine Risser's successor

Moe, who served as a 2016 fellow and 2018 field organizer with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said her vision for Madison and Wisconsin are what makes her different from the field of contenders.

"I see that Madison is an amazing place to live for white people and white families but we need to make this a place that’s amazing to live for everyone regardless of what families you grow up in, what race you present as," she said.

She added she wants to see the state again be a "progressive stronghold" that passes legislation and polices "that other states want to copy, that other states are impressed by."

Among the candidates who have held office before, Roys, 41, and Benford, 60, pointed to their years of experience politically and professionally.

Roys, an attorney and business owner who served in the state Assembly from 2009 to 2013 (a seat she left to launch an unsuccessful bid for Congress), noted she worked under both Democratic and Republican control while in the Legislature to get things done.

As a mother of young kids, she also touted the importance of the Legislature including representation from working parents, particularly as the state grapples with COVID-19's impact on schools and families.