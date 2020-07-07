Primary preview: Four-way 48th Assembly District race features mix of experience

“Whatever the approach, we should be sure the burden of meeting the COVID-19 challenges should not fall on the shoulders of people who are least able to carry them and that is going to require a case by case analysis of each legislative proposal that is going to go through,” he said.

He didn’t name further policy proposals, saying he’s reluctant to do so “because we’re still trying to manage the situation, figure out what problems we can solve and then what’s the best way to go about solving the problems.”

Noting what could be a $2 billion budget shortfall, Baldeh, meanwhile, called for raising taxes on the wealthiest individuals and potentially looking at a further, temporary tax that would be lifted once the pandemic ends. Such a tax, he suggested, could be levied on services, including those that lawyers and accountants provide.

“I’m not advocating for those to be taxed but I think one of the ways to augment the gap, we have to find a way to really bring in funding,” he said, adding: “We should look at those options, just for a temporary fix of our economic gaps.”