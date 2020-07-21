Primary preview: 76th Assembly race draws mostly political newcomers

For Hong, it's her reality as a small restaurant owner who's concerned about losing her own livelihood that she said makes her voice especially important to elevate.

"I am an example of a lot of the statistics and the numbers people are talking about, and I think we need, in order to make policies that are going to directly impact the people who are like me, we need people like me at the table making these policies alongside others," she said.

Cratic Williams pointed to his lived experience as a Black man in Dane County since 2003. An officer with the Madison Police Department since 2014 with experience in youth financial education programming, he touted his "unique perspective in knowing the systems at play" plus his community ties.

"No other candidate has that grassroots experience on a personal or professional level to really know and understand the true needs of the community..." he said.

Maresh noted her background in journalism and public relations, which included a stint advising international students attending college in the U.S. and managing communications efforts for the office. She said being an effective communicator goes hand-in-hand with being an effective lawmaker.