Primary election guide: Voters set to narrow field in Wisconsin Supreme Court, school board primaries

Three candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court are competing in Tuesday’s primary election for two spots on April’s general election ballot while voters in the Madison School District will narrow the number of candidates for one seat on the School Board.

In the Supreme Court race, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly will square off against Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone. The top two vote-getters will advance to an April 7 general election, the same date as Wisconsin’s presidential preference primary.

Kelly, who is supported by conservatives, was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser Jr. He’s running for the first time to seek a full 10-year term on the court. He has also worked in private practice, and in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office as a special prosecutor where he tried misdemeanor and felony cases.

His challengers are two liberal-supported candidates.