'Pretty much abandoned': McPike Park homeless encampment largely empty on day of closure

The encampment was never sanctioned by the city, but up until now the city was letting people stay there, while also aggressively working to find them other options for shelter during the winter.

Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, which includes McPike Park, said many neighbors brought food, clothes and other supplies to help those camping, but some were frustrated with the smoke from the campfires that drifted into the neighborhood and the city’s inaction.

City community development director Jim O’Keefe said there are now “few if any people” using the park for camping. Most have found some sort of indoor shelter and a few have even found permanent housing because of the efforts of many local organizations and volunteer groups, along with city outreach staff.

“We’ve been working really hard to make sure that people have a place to go,” Rummel said.

Although there are still two parks where people are allowed to camp temporarily, O’Keefe said the city doesn’t want to just shuffle people from one campsite to another, but instead find safer — and warmer — solutions for people.

“We’re not promoting camping as a longer-term alternative to shelter or other housing,” O’Keefe said.

