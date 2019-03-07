Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' choice to run the Department of Natural Resources told a state legislative committee Thursday that there could be times when his staff would publicly advise lawmakers against policy proposals.
Preston Cole also told the state Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry that the DNR would be available to advise lawmakers when legislation was being written.
"If we have a stance, I'm not afraid to go on record with that stance," Cole said. "It’s our opinion… We have to play that card wide open and with transparency.
Public testimony by DNR employees at legislative hearings waned during the eight years of Gov. Scott Walker's administration, raising questions about whether the public was being fully informed about all the implications of laws that were being enacted.
