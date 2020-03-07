Presidential campaign efforts to ramp up in Wisconsin as primary nears

State parties

As campaigns begin mobilizing efforts in Wisconsin, operatives with the state’s two major political parties said they’ve been preparing for the 2020 election for years now.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said the party has built a presidential campaign for whomever receives the nomination.

“When we have a nominee we will click the state infrastructure we’ve been building with the national infrastructure that the nominee brings to the table and hit the turbo button,” Wikler said.

Until that happens, Wikler said the focus is on grassroots campaigning and building a bank of staffers and volunteers across the state.

“The important thing is that Democratic nominees are exciting voters and turning people out and getting volunteers engaged and we’re seeing an unprecedented level of interest in this election,” Wikler said. “Democrats want to defeat Trump and many people are still making up their minds on who they’ll support in the primary, but there’s no question they will come together for the general election.”