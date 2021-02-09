President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee next week

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee next Tuesday, marking one of his first trips to a state since taking office.

The White House announced the trip on Tuesday, but did not provide additional details.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Biden will participate in a "CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden," which will air live from Milwaukee's Pabst Theater at 7 p.m. CNN reports that Biden will answer questions about his administration, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

The event will be invitation-only and have a socially distanced audience.

Biden's town hall will compete directly with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 biennial budget announcement, which the governor plans to unveil online at the same time.

During a media call with reporters Tuesday, Evers said he found out about Biden's visit to the state shortly before it was announced.

"We found out today and frankly I’m not sure if I’ll be present at that event or not," Evers said. "Most important thing I’m doing that day is give my budget address."