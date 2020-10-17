Pre-bunking falsehoods: How Wisconsin voters can avoid falling for election misinformation

“Just think, he might be responsible for delivering your ballot and vote,” the user says. “Let that sink in!”

The post doesn’t specify when or where the photo was taken, but its appearance on a Wisconsin-specific page might lead people to believe it was local. However, a reverse-image search shows the image originally accompanied a story about a postal worker who removed Trump signs in Townsend, Delaware, immediately before the presidential election — in 2016. The image wasn’t new or relevant, but was presented as both.

Social media users are likely to encounter that strategy in the weeks ahead, said Jesse Littlewood, vice president for campaigns with Common Cause, a nonpartisan citizen reform advocacy group.

“Usually, there is either an old or out-of-context example or story that is re-upped and oftentimes presented as a contemporary example, when in reality it’s something that happened years ago,” he said.