Power line opponents sue Wisconsin Public Service Commission, claim conflicts of interest

Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021, pending approval from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Utilities Board.

Huebsch serves on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In his role with MISO, the opponents argue, he had outside communications with a party to the case.

Valcq, who was appointed as commission chair by Gov. Tony Evers, previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Engeries and about 60 percent of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 30 open cases as well as any filed in the next year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC. Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.

ELPC argues that Valcq worked on cases involving generators that connect to the electric grid, of which Cardinal-Hickory Creek will be a part.

Wednesday’s filing is the first of multiple legal challenges expected to come ahead of Monday’s deadline. DALC and WWF plan to challenge the commission’s decision in state court, as do the boards of Dane and Iowa counties.