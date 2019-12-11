Power line opponents sue Wisconsin Public Service Commission, claim conflicts of interest

Opponents of a power line through southwest Wisconsin have sued state regulators in federal court claiming conflicts of interest should have kept them from approving the controversial project.
The suit, filed Wednesday by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, challenges the decisions of Public Service Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch to vote on the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The nonprofit groups, which opposed the 100-mile high-voltage line, previously sought to disqualify the two commissioners on the grounds that outside entanglements -- Valcq’s previous employment as an attorney for the state’s largest utility and Huebsch’s advisory role with the Midwest electric grid operator -- create perceived conflicts of interest.
They filed a request for recusal after the commission signaled preliminary support for the project in August.
Both commissioners vehemently objected to the recusal requests before unanimously approving the $492 million project in September, with Valcq calling the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”
The groups said in a joint statement Wednesday that they are challenging the decision because the appearance of bias prevented a fair hearing.
The complaint, which names all three commissioners, said the PSC’s decision-making process was “imbued with at least an appearance of bias and a lack of impartiality, if not actual bias and a lack of impartiality, and conflicts of interest.”
ELPC executive director Howard Learner said by not recusing themselves, the commissioners violated his clients’ constitutional due process rights, reasoning that private property may be condemned through eminent domain for the utility project, which will cost ratepayers more than $2.2 billion over the next four decades.
ELPC did not claim any conflict of interest by Commissioner Ellen Nowak but argues the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project because the process was “contaminated.”
You have free articles remaining.
The groups are asking the federal court to invalidate the PSC’s decision and nullify the utiltities’ construction permit.
A spokesman for the PSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the line will run between Dubuque and Middleton. The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.
Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021, pending approval from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Utilities Board.
Huebsch serves on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In his role with MISO, the opponents argue, he had outside communications with a party to the case.
Valcq, who was appointed as commission chair by Gov. Tony Evers, previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Engeries and about 60 percent of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 30 open cases as well as any filed in the next year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC. Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.
ELPC argues that Valcq worked on cases involving generators that connect to the electric grid, of which Cardinal-Hickory Creek will be a part.
Wednesday’s filing is the first of multiple legal challenges expected to come ahead of Monday’s deadline. DALC and WWF plan to challenge the commission’s decision in state court, as do the boards of Dane and Iowa counties.
Several opponents previously asked the PSC to reconsider its Sept. 26 order, arguing deficiencies in the application. Those petitions for rehearing were effectively denied when the commission did not act on them.
The case drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to bring power to from the west to population centers and numerous existing and planned wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.
Opponents -- including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments along the route -- questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.