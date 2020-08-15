Postal Service slowdown hits Wisconsin

And on June 6, four sorting machines at the distribution center in downtown Milwaukee were removed, with three more scheduled to go at a later date. That will leave the facility with 29 of the 36 sorting machines it had two months ago.

“While we’re always concerned with any reductions of machines, these reductions are a bit more eye-raising and concerning because of the current efforts by the Trump administration to privatize and politicize the postal service during a pandemic and prior to an election,” he said.

So far, he said, the first-class mail that’s processed in the sorting machines is still getting out the door. But while there had been two workers operating each machine, now there’s one. And with no overtime, any mail not processed by the end of a shift is left for the next shift to handle, threatening a backlog if volumes increase.

“With increased volume down the road, it raises some concerns,” he said. “We’re all in uncharted territory with the pandemic and the election.”

And there is another area where DeJoy has inserted directives that hobble mail carriers’ ability to do their jobs, Czubakowski said. He’s directed mail carriers at Post Office stations not to wait for late mail and instead leave it for the next day.