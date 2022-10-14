'Post-Christian culture,' declining membership requires consolidation, Madison Catholic bishop says

Citing reduced membership and mass attendance and sundry other indicators of what Bishop Donald Hying describes as an "increasingly post-Christian culture," the Diocese of Madison is planning to roll out a major restructuring next year that would consolidate parishes and possibly sell off unused church property.

According to an "initial outline" released Oct. 1, the Diocese's 102 parishes — including 135 churches and other associated buildings — would be consolidated into approximately 30 "pastorates," or groupings of parishes, with "each under the leadership of a single Pastor and other priests collaborating with him and serving as Parochial Vicars."

The Diocese's plan is to get feedback on the proposed groupings from parishioners next month before refining the reorganization plan for Hying's final approval in January or February. Parishes would start working together in July.

In a Sept. 22 letter posted to a website the Diocese has created to share information about the effort, dubbed "Into the Deep," Hying points to "dramatic" reductions in church-related engagement.

The number of registered parishioners in the Diocese has dropped from 167,013 in 2013 to 138,068 last year, according to an 89-page report compiled over the last five months with the help of a consultant, while the number of Catholic households is down from 65,317 to 54,616 — all while the total population of the 11 counties covered by the Diocese grew by 8.5% between 2010 and 2021.

Mass attendance was also dropping well before the COVID-19 pandemic made people wary of large public gatherings, the report found, and baptisms dropped from 5,597 in 1960 to 1,136 in 2021.

"These negative trends demand that we take bold action to disrupt them, so that with God’s help we might leave the next generation a healthier and holier reality," Hying says in the Sept. 22 letter.

There are a few positive signs for the Diocese in the report, or at least signs things aren't getting worse. Giving is up among all five of the generational groups the consultant looked it over the last 10 years. And the number of priests available to the Diocese has stabilized over the last approximately 25 years, such that while there are "significantly fewer" than in the past, "we project to be relatively stable into the future," the report finds.

Fr. Scott Jablonski, chair of the Into the Deep Strategic Planning Committee, points to the Madison area's population growth, especially in the Latino community, as an opportunity to "go make disciples."

"This demographic cohort tends to be Catholic in large numbers and they tend to have a deep faith and devotional life," he said. "So, once again, we have an opportunity to better serve them and help them to grow in faith, and they in turn will certainly help us to renew and revitalize many of our institutions."

And while there has been dissatisfaction with leadership and an enrollment decline at one of Madison's most prominent Catholic schools, St. Maria Goretti, enrollment across all the diocese's schools has declined only modestly over the last 30 years following a much steeper decline from 1960 to about 1990.

Jablonski said projections are for enrollment to remain steady in the coming years, and referenced pandemic-related shutdowns of public schools as one reason "families see more clearly than ever ... the value of a Catholic education and the goodness and dedication of our teachers and staff."

While Dane County's public schools were closed to in-person learning for much or most of the 2020-21 school year, the diocese's schools were mostly open. Research has since shown students, especially poor and nonwhite students, suffered academically after schools shifted to virtual learning, while the public health benefits of closing schools were negligible.

Through December, Dane County's public health department recorded eight known COVID-19 hospitalizations "that were possibly or likely linked to in-school transmission," department spokesperson Morgan Finke said, and no school-related COVID-19 deaths.

Response on the ground

Parishioners contacted by the Wisconsin State Journal after Masses last week in Madison had various levels of understanding of the still-evolving "Into the Deep" process, and many parish leaders contacted for comment on the diocese's plans did not respond or referred the newspaper back to diocese administration.

"As a matter of principle, I don't talk about my personal take on things," said Rev. Mark Miller of St. Francis of Assisi in Belleville when asked about the report.

But his sense of the response from parishioners to the Diocese's plans was "that it looks like a big deal."

After a morning Mass at Blessed Sacrament church on Madison's Near West Side, parishioner Emily Young said that "on the whole, I have a very good impression of Bishop Hying."

"He's really galvanizing this effort," she said, describing "Into the Deep" as "an organized and prayerful set of strategic efforts to understand where people are in the Diocese in their relationship with God, in their relationship with each other" and to use that knowledge to bring more people to the church or bring back those who have fallen away.

The tension in the diocese, though, has long been between Catholics living in its most populous area, Madison, and diocesan leaders. The former tend to be politically liberal and favor a looser interpretation of Catholic doctrine when it comes to hot-button social issues including abortion and gay marriage. The latter tend to be more traditional — especially Hying's predecessor, Robert Morlino.

As such, conflict over the years has centered around issues including Morlino's recruitment of priests from a traditionalist, Spain-based society, who some parishioners saw as unwelcoming and overly rule-bound, or similar concerns about a newly hired school principal at St. Maria Goretti.

Tom Hovel, a longtime parishioner from McFarland, said that what's missing from "Into the Deep" is any investigation into why people are leaving the church.

"It is easy for the diocese to blame a secular culture, rather than looking to its own faults and failings," he said, such as "the effects of "traditional-minded priests ... on parish culture and life."

It's not that such priests are wrong on church doctrine, but "it is the way the message is provided and the lack of mercy, not to mention lack of understanding that have led to people I know to leave," he said.

Jablonski said it was "simplistic and inaccurate" to blame the decline in church engagement on diocese leadership being out of touch with more liberal parishioners.

"If it were true, then one would expect to see growth or at least substantially less decline with those denominational churches whose teachings and practices are more 'in touch,'" he said, and he didn't think this was the case.

"The reasons behind a particular church's challenges and decline in recent decades are both complex and varied, ours included," he said.

A 2019 Gallup poll found a sharp, 20-percentage-point decline in church, synagogue or mosque membership over the previous 20 years, such that only about half of Americans belonged to any denomination as of 2018. But it also found "the decline in church membership has been greater among Catholics" than among protestants.

For her part, Young acknowledged that there are "many divisions" in the church and "many things that God is working out," but that it's not possible to heal those divisions or work those things out unless one is working within the church.