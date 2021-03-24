Porchlight adds security at homeless men's shelter, sees same for future East Towne site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, who was elected to the state Legislature and will be leaving the council in mid-April, Gary Halverson, who is running unopposed to succeed Baldeh, and county Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, support aiding the homeless but oppose the shelter site near East Towne.

Porchlight has long set a low-barrier for entry to its facilities to get as many men off the street as possible, yet received few complaints from neighbors during the three-plus decades it sheltered men in church basements and temporary locations, Thennes said.

After moving from basements to larger spaces, the nonprofit has further relaxed rules that banned entry for those who've been drinking or exceeded a 90-day stay limit for a year, she said. The temporary facilities gave room for social distancing and more personal space to avoid or de-escalate conflict and give those with mental health or substance abuse issues more privacy.