Polluted North Side Madison site to be studied before housing there is possible

An affordable housing complex slated for a contaminated North Side industrial site cleared an important hurdle Tuesday before the Madison City Council, though final approval is still pending an environmental study and cleanup.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a certified survey map for the site at 2007 Roth St., a strip of vacant land contaminated by the remnants of coal and fuel oil stored there for years by Madison’s former Oscar Mayer plant.

The map’s approval merely creates three new housing lots in anticipation of the development, city staff said Tuesday night. Developer Lincoln Avenue Capital now must study the extent of contamination at the site before working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on a cleanup plan.

“An environmental cleanup would be needed before any development actually moves forward,” said Heather Stouder, director of the city’s planning division.

Lincoln Avenue Capital, a California-based developer that specializes in affordable housing, wants to erect 550 apartment units on the site. They would be restricted to households earning less than 60% of the area median income, or about $69,000 a year for a family of four.

Currently, the developer wants to begin construction this spring and have units available for rent by the fall of 2024.

Environmental activists have called the development an environmental injustice waiting to happen.

State agencies have found the site to be contaminated with arsenic and petroleum byproducts that could expose future residents to toxic vapors and lead to increased risk of cancer.

But environmental consultants hired by Lincoln Avenue Capital say construction will effectively cap the contamination under concrete building slabs, pavement, pond liners or at least a foot of clean soil.

In addition, a vapor barrier and piping will be installed below the ground floors to prevent vapors from seeping into the buildings, according to a report submitted to the Plan Commission by the consultants.

The success of such developments is key to the city’s plans for the area surrounding the former Oscar Mayer plant. Under the Oscar Mayer Special Area plan, the city wants to bring a mix of housing, commercial and industrial projects supplemented by transit options.

New street policy, new council rules

In other council business, members passed a new city street design guide and a code of conduct for elected officials.

The new “green streets” policy would re-imagine street design to accommodate pedestrian movement rather than automobiles and make roads more environmentally sustainable.

The code of conduct, drafted to address breakdowns in civility that have marked the body during the pandemic, prohibits members from engaging in bullying, harassment and discrimination.

The policy is based on a similar policy for city employees that bars them from harassing people or discrimination.

The council also voted to rezone part of 415 N. Lake St. to make way for a 16-story, $140 million development that would include nearly 250 apartment units, hundreds of parking spots and a bus terminal.