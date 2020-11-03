Polls open on historic, pandemic-marred Election Day

Residents of battleground Wisconsin headed to the polls Tuesday amid the divisions fueled by Donald Trump's presidency and a pandemic that's infected more than 232,000 people, killed 2,050 and convinced more than 40% of voting-age people to cast their ballots early.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters who have asked for and received absentee ballots, but not yet turned them in, can drop them off at their local polling place. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Wisconsin also offers Election Day registration, so people not registered to vote can do so at their local polling places and cast ballots Tuesday.

Nicolette Miscevich showed up around 6:20 a.m. to claim the first spot in line at the Elver Park polling place on Madison's Far West Side.

The Memorial High School senior, who turned 18 on Friday, said she was excited to vote for the first time in an election that feels more consequential than the last.

“We see who’s in office and what they stand for,” she said. “For me to be able to vote and have my say in it is important.”

Dozens of voters stood in line at the polling place at the Meadowridge Library on Madison’s West Side shortly before polls opened.