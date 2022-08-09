 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Polls have closed. Now get Wisconsin election results live

  • 0

Wisconsin’s partisan primary sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics