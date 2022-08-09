Wisconsin’s partisan primary sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Polls have closed. Now get Wisconsin election results live
- Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press
Saying programs like Social Security and Medicare suffer from improper oversight, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday called for turning every go…
The six-story, mixed-use project and another proposed housing and commercial redevelopment nearby are the first to emerge since the city passed its sweeping Odana Area Plan in September.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8 in what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in the country this year.
With Sarah Godlewski running for U.S. Senate, the state Treasurer's seat is up for grabs this fall.
Days after saying that running negative ads is "just bad policy," Tim Michels launched a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that faults her not backing Donald Trump in 2016 and brands her as "the ultimate Madison insider."
The proposal for Raemisch Fatrm is controversial due to loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.
Republicans John Leiber and Orlando Owens will meet in the Aug. 9 primary.
“I've never said I would support it," the Oshkosh Republican told Axios. "I said I didn't see a reason to oppose it."
Michael Gableman has turned on Speaker Robin Vos, claiming in a new robocall endorsing the speaker's primary challenger that Vos "never wanted a real investigation."
Should the GOP nominee beat Attorney General Josh Kaul in November, they could play a crucial role in shaping the future of law enforcement, abortion and elections in Wisconsin.