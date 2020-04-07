Polls are closed in Wisconsin, but we won't know election results until next week

More than halfway through the day, Elections Commission officials didn’t report hearing of any “major problems,” though voters in many of the state’s largest cities were oftentimes waiting to cast ballots for hours in a limited number of polling locations.

That includes in Milwaukee, where only five polling sites were open rather than the city’s normal 180, and Green Bay, where just two high school gymnasiums were open instead of the 31 centers usually available.

Though state elections officials sounded the alarm last week about possible critical shortages in a number of municipalities, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday night the commission had not received notice of outstanding vacancies or critical shortages at polling places after National Guard members have helped staff sites.

In all, 2,409 Guard members served at the polls Tuesday, according to WEC, including 264 in Milwaukee County, 249 in Dane County and 132 in Brown County. Members served at polling locations in counties in which they reside.

In Madison, there were seemingly few, if any delays, as voters showed up at the city’s 66 polling locations (down from 92 normally) to cast their ballots.

Still, many voters across the state voted absentee in Tuesday’s election. The latest statewide figures from WEC show 1.28 million were requested and 864,750, or 67.4%, were returned, while 9,388 had yet to be mailed as of Tuesday morning.

