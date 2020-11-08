Polling gets it wrong again in Wisconsin. What happened this time?

“It’s not being a shy Trump voter, it’s that they just won’t engage with outsiders who they don’t trust,” Burden said. These populations, he said, tend to be older, whiter and more rural: the demographic groups that Trump attracts.

If it’s the case that some Trump voters just aren’t agreeing to be a part of surveys, that could present a big challenge for pollsters, who need to be able to reach these types of people to learn more about them. But identifying that demographic group won’t be as easy as classifying people based on age, race or gender.

“It’s something attitudinal. It’s a set of beliefs or opinions that maybe are not correlated with other things like education that we can look at,” Burden said. “We have to get them in the survey in the first place to ask those questions.”

Whatever’s happening, it’s not isolated to a particular method of polling, but is seen across both internet and live-caller polls. It also seems to be a phenomenon specific to Trump voters. During the 2018 Wisconsin gubernatorial election, for example, the Marquette poll ended up with a result pretty close to the final election result. The poll showed a 47% to 47% tie. Evers went on to win the election by just over a percentage point: 49.5% to Walker’s 48.4%.