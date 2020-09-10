Poll: Support for BLM levels off, no broad boost for Trump after Kenosha unrest

But the poll, released Wednesday, shows little evidence to line up with that narrative. Despite the modest increase in Trump’s response to the protests, the newest head-to-head matchup between the two candidates found Biden had maintained a lead over Trump among likely voters, 47% to 43%.

That margin has been relatively consistent over the summer. In May, Biden was plus-4; in June, he was plus-6; and in August, he was plus-5.

Noting the increase in Republican support of Trump's response to the protests, poll director Charles Franklin in an interview Wednesday said it was "a good example of preaching to the choir."

"Republicans are receptive to his message and his visit did reinforce their support for him in how he handles the protest," he continued. "But since that same group of base votes was already voting for him, it did not translate into an electoral impact and it didn’t persuade Independents or Democrats to shift in his direction."

Support for protests, BLM plateaus

Protests against police shootings and Black Lives Matter, while receiving majority support in the mid-June poll, took a hit in the survey that followed six weeks later.