Poll shows no change in voter support for removing Trump from office

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows no change since last month in Wisconsinites' support for removing President Trump from office.

Meanwhile, the poll shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden maintaining his lead in Wisconsin over other Democratic contenders in the presidential primary and a tightening race between potential Democrats and Trump in a 2020 head-to-head match-up.

As for impeachment, 40% of respondents say Trump should be removed from office, while 52% don't think so and 6% say they don't know.

"The stability here is really the striking bit," poll director Charles Franklin said.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September focusing on whether Trump abused his presidential powers by attempting to leverage Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter.

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment that will serve as the basis for action by the House Judiciary Committee. One accuses Trump of abuse of power, and the other accuses him of obstruction of Congress.