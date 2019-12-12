Poll shows no change in voter support for removing Trump from office

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows no change since last month in Wisconsinites' support for removing President Trump from office.
Meanwhile, the poll shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden maintaining his lead in Wisconsin over other Democratic contenders in the presidential primary and a tightening race between potential Democrats and Trump in a 2020 head-to-head match-up.
As for impeachment, 40% of respondents say Trump should be removed from office, while 52% don't think so and 6% say they don't know.
"The stability here is really the striking bit," poll director Charles Franklin said.
House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September focusing on whether Trump abused his presidential powers by attempting to leverage Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter.
On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment that will serve as the basis for action by the House Judiciary Committee. One accuses Trump of abuse of power, and the other accuses him of obstruction of Congress.
The results of Wednesday's poll come less than a month since the release of the last Marquette poll, which found growing support for the president. The poll showed that 40% of respondents thought Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 53% said he shouldn't.
That was down from an October poll that showed 51% of respondents said the president should be impeached and removed from office, while 44% said he should be impeached.
"The lack of change is more the message," poll director Charles Franklin said. "Whatever occurred as the public hearings began in November basically had its effect. People are dug in."
Franklin had said the growth in support for Trump could reflect an energized Republican base in response to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
As for the 2020 presidential primary, last month's poll found Trump had a 3-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 5-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren and an 8-point margin over South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
