Poll: Ron Johnson has 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes; gubernatorial race still tight

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is consistent with recent polls showing the Oshkosh Republican increasing his lead in the U.S. Senate race.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has a 47%-to-46% lead over Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

"Absolutely certain" voters are strengthening the Republican candidates' poll results in both races, whereas less enthusiastic voters skew far more Democratic, the Marquette poll shows.

The poll was conducted from Oct 3. to Oct 9. It included 801 registered voters; among them were 652 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.3% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

The Marquette poll administered in September found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes. In the August poll, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels. In August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

Johnson had a 6-point lead among independent likely voters in the latest Marquette poll. In August, Barnes had a 15-point lead among independents. In September, Johnson had a 2-point lead.

In the U.S. Senate race, the Republican candidate is doing best among people more likely to vote. Among "absolutely certain," voters, Johnson leads Barnes 52%-to-46%. But those less likely to vote prefer Barnes over Johnson 51%-to-31%.

The same is true for Evers and Michels in the gubernatorial race. Michels, a construction executive, is down by 1 point among "absolutely certain" voters. But among those less certain to vote, Evers is up 45%-to-26%, the latest poll states. A further 30% of less certain voters said they didn't know who they would vote for or gave other answers, according to the poll.

Michels is also improving among independent likely voters, the latest Marquette poll shows. In August, Evers had a 49%-to-38% lead among that group. In September, it slimmed to a 45%-to-39% lead. By October, Michels had a narrow 44%-to-43% lead among independent likely voters.

Two late September polls showed Johnson leading Barnes by several points. Johnson's increase came as as Republicans outspent Democrats by $9 million in the U.S. Senate race, according to data released Sept. 19 by media tracking firm AdImpact.

Barnes' campaign since announced that it raised over $20 million in the third quarter of 2022. Johnson hasn't announced his haul yet, but federal reports covering the candidates' finances are due Oct. 15.

Wisconsinites are most concerned with inflation, followed by public schools, gun violence, abortion policy, crime, accurate vote count, taxes, illegal immigration and COVID-19, the Marquette poll shows.

Wisconsinites still have an overwhelming dislike toward President Joe Biden. Forty-two percent of registered voters approve of his job as president, and 55% disapprove of it, the latest poll shows. In September and August, 40% approved and 55% disapproved.

Evers is slightly underwater in the latest poll. Forty-four percent of registered voters have a favorable opinion of him, and 46% have an unfavorable opinion, the latest Marquette poll shows. Ten percent of registered voters haven't heard enough about him, didn't know or refused to answer. In September, an equal percentage of voters had a favorable and unfavorable view of him. In August, 46% of registered voters had a favorable view and 41% had an unfavorable view of him.

For Michels, 36% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of him and 36% have an unfavorable opinion, the latest poll shows. But 28% of registered Wisconsinites haven't heard enough about Michels, didn't know or refused to answer.

In the latest poll, 39% of registered voters had a favorable view of Barnes and 40% had an unfavorable view of him. In September, 33% had a favorable view and 32% had an unfavorable view. In August, 37% of registered voters had a favorable view of him and 22% had an unfavorable view. The percentage of voters who didn't hear enough about him, didn't know or refused to answer fell from 41% in August to 21% in October.

Johnson was viewed favorably by 41% of registered voters and unfavorably by 45% in the latest poll, which showed 14% not having heard enough, not knowing or refusing to answer. In August and September, just under 40% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of him and 47% had an unfavorable one.

Issues

Republicans' top three issues are inflation, illegal immigration and crime. Democrats' top issues are abortion policy, gun violence and public schools. For independents, the top three issues of concern are public schools, inflation and gun violence.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com luncheon in Madison Wednesday, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who dropped out of the U.S. Senate race earlier this year and endorsed Barnes, said reproductive health will be on the minds of many voters this midterm.

“I do think this election is very different because we’re taking away rights from a population and we haven’t seen that before,” Godlewski said. “So I do believe when people go to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be thinking about rights.”

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said the topic of abortion “may motivate some” voters, but added, “I believe that most of the people who have been abortion advocates generally vote Democrat anyway, and probably will come out to vote.”

Bernier, who is not seeking another term this fall, said Wisconsin’s 1849 law, which bans abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life, “probably needs some updating.”

After saying earlier this year that "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position,” Michels last month shifted his position on abortion, saying he would sign a bill that provided exceptions to the 1849 law triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.