Poll: Mandela Barnes opens lead over US Sen. Ron Johnson; governor's race tightens

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is starting the general election campaign with a seven-point lead over incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, while the gubernatorial race between Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels has tightened, according to the first Marquette Law School Poll after last week's primary.

The poll finds Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, leading Johnson 51% to 44% among registered voters, marking a slight shift from Barnes receiving 46% to Johnson's 44% in a hypothetical June head-to-head matchup, before Barnes' top three primary opponents dropped out of the race.

In the gubernatorial race, Evers, the Democratic incumbent, has 45% support among respondents, compared with 43% for Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. In June, Evers held a 48-41 advantage against Michels in a hypothetical matchup. Seven percent of respondents supported independent candidate Joan Beglinger.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 10 and 15 and included 811 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Poll director Charles Franklin said the poll underscores that both major parties are "extremely, strongly unified behind their nominees."

The latest poll shows registered voters are most concerned about inflation, followed by gun violence, crime, abortion policy, public schools, taxes, climate change, illegal immigration and COVID-19. Democrats are most concerned about climate change and gun violence, while Republicans are most concerned about inflation and crime.

Franklin on Wednesday noted that voters' concern about inflation fell for the first time in a year — from 75% who were "very concerned" in June to 67% in the latest poll.

Among respondents, 83% of Republicans, 82% of Democrats and 66% of independents say they are "absolutely certain" to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Barnes' increased lead over Johnson comes largely from independent voters: 49% of independent voters — a category that includes people who may "lean" Democratic or Republican as independents — say they support Barnes and 37% say they support Johnson. In June's Marquette poll, 41% of independent voters said they supported each candidate.

"Mandela has never taken any vote for granted," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement. "He will continue to take his message of working for the middle class to voters in every corner of the state."

In the gubernatorial race, where Evers' lead over Michels has narrowed, 40% of independent voters support Evers and 36% support Michels. In June, 49% of independents supported Evers and 35% supported Michels.

After the poll was released, Michels spokesperson Patrick McNulty said Evers is in trouble.

"We're building the campaign that grows every day," McNulty said. "You need to look no further than the tens of millions in out-of-state special interest money flooding in to prop up Tony Evers to know everyone realizes Wisconsin is on the wrong track."

Among registered voters, 47% approve of Evers' overall job performance and 45% disapprove, which is roughly the same as in June.

"Wisconsinites trust Governor Tony Evers to do the right thing for our kids, our economy, and working families, and this latest Marquette poll shows what we’ve known all along — this will be one of the most competitive races in the country and we aren’t taking anything for granted," Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said in a statement.

Thirty-three percent of registered voters have a favorable view of Michels, 33% don't, and the rest aren't sure or haven't heard enough.

Among registered voters, 38% had a favorable view of Johnson, while 47% had an unfavorable view. That's roughly even with June's poll.

Barnes was viewed favorably by 37% of voters, unfavorably by 22%, while 41% didn't know or had no opinion. In June those figures were 21%, 16% and 63%, respectively, showing most of the voters who have become more familiar with Barnes view him favorably.

Wisconsin voters have overall negative views of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The latest poll showed 40% of voters have favorable views of Biden compared with 56% with unfavorable views. In June, that was 42% and 54%. For Trump, 38% of registered voters have a favorable view and 57% have an unfavorable view. That was 39% and 56% in June. As Trump weighs his prospects of running in 2024, 29% of registered voters want to see him run again and 65% do not.

In the first statewide Marquette Law School Poll since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 60% of registered voters oppose the decision and 33% support it. Among Democrats, 92% oppose the ruling and 5% support it. Among Republicans, 28% oppose the ruling and 62% support it. Among independents, 31% support it and 62% oppose it.

Despite entering the race in late April, Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in last week's GOP gubernatorial primary due in large part to his backing from Trump and ability to spend millions on his campaign. Michels has spent about $12 million — the most a gubernatorial candidate has spent in state history — including millions on television and online ads.

Michels faces Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm for both major parties that could have a big impact on state policy for the next four years, including what rules will be in place for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers has largely positioned himself as the last line of defense against conservative policies from the Republican-led Legislature and has vetoed measures aimed at altering state election practices, increased abortion restrictions and added regulations on schools banning instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism.

Michels, who has supported several measures vetoed by the Democratic governor, wants to replace the Elections Commission with appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members or what the partisan makeup of any new board would be.

Any effort to alter elections administration would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and enacted by the governor.

While Barnes' lead over the Oshkosh Republican has increased, Johnson has come back from behind before. In a Marquette poll from early August 2016, Russ Feingold, who was running to retake the seat he lost in 2010, led the incumbent Johnson by 11 points among likely voters. With those earlier poll numbers showing Johnson well behind, conservative groups canceled millions in ads promoting Johnson. Johnson then took charge of his campaign, billed himself as a manufacturer and grandfather running against a career politician and won by three points.

Since 2016, though, negative views of Johnson have risen as more voters have become familiar with him. Democrats take that as a sign of Johnson’s decreasing chance of being reelected, while conservatives argue that Wisconsinites don’t need to like their senators to vote for them again.